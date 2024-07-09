Ex-SDF member Gonoi settles with 3 sexual assault perpetrators

Rina Gonoi, who was sexually assaulted while serving in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, said Tuesday she has reached a civil settlement with three of her convicted former colleagues.

In the lawsuit filed at the Yokohama District Court in January 2023, Gonoi, 24, had sought damages from the state and five former GSDF members for mental distress over the sexual assault she endured while serving in a unit at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture. Gonoi left the GSDF in 2022.

The settlement, initiated by the three former sergeants who were Gonoi's superiors, involves them apologizing and paying a sum of money, Gonoi said on her X account without disclosing the amount.

"I will live each day feeling some happiness," Gonoi said.

The Fukushima District Court last December delivered two-year prison sentences, suspended for four years, to each of the three former GSDF members who were found guilty of indecent assault against Gonoi. The ruling has been finalized.

Gonoi had previously reached a settlement with another of the five former GSDF members.

The case drew widespread attention as Gonoi made the rare move of coming forward to expose her ordeal, prompting the Defense Ministry to dishonorably discharge the three and two others and implement efforts to address harassment issues.

