Former Ground Self-Defense Force member Rina Gonoi speaks to reporters in July in Yokohama. Photo: KYODO
national

Ex-SDF sexual assault victim, lawmaker on Time's emerging leaders list

NEW YORK

Time magazine said Wednesday it has selected from Japan Rina Gonoi, a former Ground Self-Defense Force member who exposed the culture of sexual abuse within the service, and lawmaker Arfiya Eri, a former U.N. official of Uyghur descent, among this year's 100 emerging world leaders.

"In Japanese society, speaking up about sexual violence has long been a taboo, but Rina's courage has kicked the door open for all survivors," the U.S. magazine said, referring to the 23-year-old who waived her right to anonymity and launched a public campaign last year to raise awareness about harassment she endured while in the GSDF.

The allegations led the Defense Ministry to dismiss a number of servicemen over the sexual assault and increase its efforts to address harassment.

The magazine said 34-year-old House of Representatives member Eri, who took office in April, "has become a champion of diversity in Japan," where the majority of parliamentarians are male and of advanced age.

"Eri has pitched herself as a bridge to better representation of the country's true diversity," said the magazine while noting that she can speak, to varying degrees of fluency, English, Chinese, Uzbek, Turkish, Uyghur and Arabic in addition to Japanese.

The Time100 Next list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are recognized as shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and more, according to the magazine.

