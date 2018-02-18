Ex-Tokyo prosecution squad chief fatally hits man in car accident

A car driven by the former head of a special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office struck and killed a pedestrian in the capital on Sunday, police said.

Tatsuhiro Ishikawa, 78, was at the wheel when his car mowed down a guard rail and plowed into a pedestrian before coming to a halt in a hardware store in the Shirokane area of Tokyo's Minato Ward around 7:20 a.m., according to the police.

The victim, Takayuki Horiuchi, a 37-year-old self-employed man from Tokyo's Adachi Ward, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police suspect Ishikawa lost control of the vehicle after making an error of judgment, and may possibly charge him with professional negligence resulting in death.

According to the police, Ishikawa parked his car some 200 meters away from the crash site shortly before the accident. As an acquaintance was trying to load his luggage into the trunk of Ishikawa's car, he suddenly started his vehicle.

Frequent road accidents caused by elderly drivers have been a major social issue in Japan, with the government implementing a stricter cognitive function test for those aged 75 or older who wish to renew their driver's license.

Ishikawa, a resident of Kamakura near Tokyo, was also taken to hospital with a fractured right leg.

He was the chief of the elite squad from 1989 to 1991. After serving as head of the Fukuoka and Nagoya high public prosecutors offices, he retired in 2001 and has since worked as a lawyer.

Special investigation units are based at the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya district public prosecutors offices and are known for investigating corruption and bribery cases.

