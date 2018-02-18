Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ex-Tokyo prosecution squad chief fatally hits man in car accident

TOKYO

A car driven by the former head of a special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office struck and killed a pedestrian in the capital on Sunday, police said.

Tatsuhiro Ishikawa, 78, was at the wheel when his car mowed down a guard rail and plowed into a pedestrian before coming to a halt in a hardware store in the Shirokane area of Tokyo's Minato Ward around 7:20 a.m., according to the police.

The victim, Takayuki Horiuchi, a 37-year-old self-employed man from Tokyo's Adachi Ward, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police suspect Ishikawa lost control of the vehicle after making an error of judgment, and may possibly charge him with professional negligence resulting in death.

According to the police, Ishikawa parked his car some 200 meters away from the crash site shortly before the accident. As an acquaintance was trying to load his luggage into the trunk of Ishikawa's car, he suddenly started his vehicle.

Frequent road accidents caused by elderly drivers have been a major social issue in Japan, with the government implementing a stricter cognitive function test for those aged 75 or older who wish to renew their driver's license.

Ishikawa, a resident of Kamakura near Tokyo, was also taken to hospital with a fractured right leg.

He was the chief of the elite squad from 1989 to 1991. After serving as head of the Fukuoka and Nagoya high public prosecutors offices, he retired in 2001 and has since worked as a lawyer.

Special investigation units are based at the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya district public prosecutors offices and are known for investigating corruption and bribery cases.

Suddenly started his car and lost control of it? It seems more likely he lost control of his mind, not his car.

Lets not have the 'ban all drivers over 70' posts please. It is true that some elderly drivers should not be driving, but there are many more younger drivers who are far worse.

7 ( +11 / -4 )

And will he pull the "No Memory" card?

4 ( +7 / -3 )

The police suspect Ishikawa lost control of the vehicle after making an error of judgment,

ya think?

and may possibly charge him with professional negligence resulting in death.

May?? How about should??

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Good to know that he wasn't arrested like most other citizens would be when they kill someone with their car.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Disillusioned I agree. Let's not start the ban drivers above 70 posts. However, the first step to tackling a problem is the acknowledgement of its existence. And then taking PROPER steps to tackle it. I feel sad for both parties, much lesser though for the culprit.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Let’s not start the ban drivers above 70 posts

Heck, there are people on here that say 60 is too old to drive.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The police suspect Ishikawa lost control of the vehicle after making an error of judgment, and may possibly charge him with professional negligence resulting in death.

In other words, he stepped on the gas instead of the brake resulting in an accident.

Also "Professional negligence" resulting in death?

Professional Negligence - the breach of a duty caused by the omission to do something which a reasonable man guided by those considerations would do or doing something which a prudent and reasonable man would not do.

Doesn't make sense.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

what does his previous job have anything to do with the crime? there's absolutely no relationship between the two.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

It has everything to with the reason it's not in the crime section, where you or I would be

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Please run the followup story to let us know if he was ever even charged, let alone punished

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Time to get a lawyer.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

In the U.S. you fear gun owners. In Japan you fear car drivers. This old guy should not have been driving. Period.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Self-driving cars and trucks can't get here soon enough...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@nakanoguy01

Nothing to do with the crime but probably a lot to do with the punishment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If it were you or I we'd be arrested and facing deportation. Normal citizens get put in jail immediately whenever an incident like this happens and are left in jail until the verdict and the sentence are finished.

But because he was part of the "elite force", whatever that means, he's off the hook and definitely isn't in jail.

Nice justice system.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I believe he was seriously injured and is in hospital - which if is the case, is probably why he hasn't been arrested.

What I don't understand in this is, he was 200 mtrs away from the crash site when he inexplicably took off.

That's not a normal distance (or length of time) to mistake the brake & accelarator and be unable to correct it.

From the little we know, it certainly appears there was some kind of "brain snap" with little rational thinking going on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"...and may possibly charge him with professional negligence resulting in death."

Why only possibly?

Why only possibly?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When the hunter becomes the prey. Ouch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope there is no more "confusion" between the brake and accelerator. It's a tradegedy that a young man trying to make a future had his future cut short by a man who's future is ordained.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

