Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman among foreigners decorated in Japan

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is among the 101 foreigners recognized in this year's spring decorations for their notable contributions to Japan, the government said Monday.

Sherman, 74, who served as the first female No. 2 official at the U.S. State Department from 2021 to 2023, will be bestowed with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

The other seven recipients of the same honor include former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, 67, who was in the post from 2013 to 2018, the government said.

Among those receiving the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, are Daniel Martinez, 74, former chief historian at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii, and Tiger Jeet Singh, 80, former professional wrestler from India, whose real name is Jagjit Singh Hans.

The foreign recipients, including 30 women, hail from 49 countries and regions.

A total of 4,108 individuals will be recognized this spring, including 435 women and 1,888 from the private sector.

Among the Japanese recipients, Naoto Otani, 71, former chief justice of the Supreme Court, will be bestowed with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers, the highest honor to be conferred at this spring's commendations.

Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, 79, who was at the helm of the central bank for 10 years through 2023, will be decorated with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

Some of the decorations will be conferred by Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 9 at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

