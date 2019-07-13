Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Exhibit combining sports manga, technology starts ahead of Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

An exhibition featuring more than 100 sports manga kicked off Saturday in Tokyo, offering interactive experiences through cutting-edge technology ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In the exhibition organized by electronics maker and Olympics sponsor Panasonic Corp, visitors can experience taking the place of a sports character, such as a tennis player, as a screen projects manga-like illustrations around them. Displayed works, meanwhile, include legendary soccer manga "Captain Tsubasa," boxing manga "Ashita no Joe" and recent cycling saga "Yowamushi Pedal."

"I truly hope that by experiencing this (exhibition), the excitement for the Tokyo 2020 Games will continue to grow," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said in a pre-opening ceremony at Panasonic Center where the event is being held through Sept 29.

The exhibition, which is open to the public for free, is expected to attract around 5,000 people, including avid manga fans and foreign visitors, according to Panasonic.

Titled "Sports x Manga," the exhibition is separated into seven themes, covering the history of sports manga and Japanese society, interviews with Japanese Olympic athletes who were inspired by manga, as well as "killer moves" seen in manga that deviate from real world sports.

Manga and anime on Paralympic sports are also showcased in the event, while there is an area displaying various manga expressions, such as motion lines and balloons.

"This is an exhibition through which you can feel and experience the fascination of sports through a familiar Japanese culture -- manga," said Panasonic Executive Officer Satoshi Takeyasu at the ceremony.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Panasonic Center near Ariake Station in the Odaiba waterfront area is closed on Mondays, except for July 15 and Sept. 16.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING