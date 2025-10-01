 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: @Press
national

Exhibit of globally popular ’80s and ’90s Japanese cars comes to Toyota Automobile Museum

1 Comment
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

It’s funny to look back at movies and TV from the ’80s and hear casual comments about how Japan was going to take over the world. It might seem laughable from a modern perspective, but that sentiment was really palpable at the time, and part of the reason was that Japan had, in a remarkably short time, grown to be on par with the U.S. and Europe in automaking by then.

The fuel efficiency of Japanese cars during a time of high oil prices helped them overcome huge trade barriers, and by the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s, the vehicles were also being sought after worldwide for their rapidly improving style, high-performance, and reliability. This all laid the foundation for the JDM scene.

JDM stands for “Japan domestic market,” but in many cases, the Japanese cars and parts people buy, modify, and show off were always intended for export from the start. Nevertheless, growing up in the ’80s and ’90s probably meant you knew at least one person with a tricked-out Japanese car.

Now, the Toyota Automobile Museum in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture will be celebrating the JDM scene of the late 20th century with an exhibit titled “What’s JDM? The Global Craze of Japanese Cars in the ’80s and ’90s.” The exhibit will run from October 3 to April 5, 2026 and will highlight the many stars of the JDM scene during its main growth stage.

screenshot-2025-10-01-at-15-02-43.png

Even though this event is being held by Toyota, they’re inviting seven other Japanese automakers to make this a real tribute to Japanese cars of that era. The cars are split into three categories, the first of which is State-of-the-Art Technologies of the Time, showcasing the following groundbreaking cars of their era: the ’89 Daihatsu Charade, ’86 Toyota Sprinter Trueno, ’89 Nissan Skyline GT-R, ’91 ɛ̃fini RX-7, ’94 Subaru Impreza WRX Sti, 2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Mäkinen Edition, ’98 Honda Integra Type-R, and ’97 Honda Civic Type-R.

▼ The Trueno was certainly a pioneer in JDM, later to become the star of the manga series Initial D.

screenshot-2025-10-01-at-15-02-53.png

The next category is Unique Designs and features the quirky ’89 Nissan Pao Canvas Top and ’91 Nissan Figaro, which also looks strangely like it belongs in a cartoon.

▼ It helps to see someone standing beside a Figaro to see just how tiny it is.

The final category is Compact with High Performance and it’s where you’ll find small but surprisingly strong rides, such as the ’87 Daihatsu Mira TR-XX, ’90 Suzuki Cervo Mode, ’91 Honda Beat, ’93 Autozam AZ-1, and ’95 Suzuki Cappuccino.

The event runs for about half a year, but the cars on display will change somewhat with about 10 being showcased at any given time. This means you should check in advance if there’s a particular car you want to see there.

▼  ’89 Skyline GT-R

screenshot-2025-10-01-at-15-03-02.png

But even if you miss your dream car, the Toyota Automobile Museum has plenty else to offer. A classic car meet of ’80s and ’90s cars is scheduled for November 29 in the museum’s parking area, and there will also be a car-themed children’s book reading on October 26.

In other words, any time is a good time to visit the Toyota Automobile Museum, but it’s worth checking out during this exhibit to remember a simpler time before the "Fast & Furious" crew went to outer space in a rocket car.

Source: Toyota Automobile Museum, @Press

Images: @Press

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japan offers to import Japanese cars from the US

-- Daihatsune Miku? Virtual idol cruises real roads in her cool collab car design from Daihatsu

-- Japanese hotel offering sports car touge tours, no Japanese-language ability required

© SoraNews24

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why would it be funny think that in the 80’s Japan was going to rule the world? Either people remember like me or younger people are taught this, it’s very recent history.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo