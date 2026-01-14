 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock
national

Expert panel proposes mandatory Japanese programs for foreign residents

3 Comments
TOKYO

An expert panel proposed Wednesday that the government create programs for foreign residents to learn Japanese and social norms, making participation mandatory for those staying in the country on a medium- to long-term basis.

The panel also said rules are needed on land acquisition and management by foreigners from a national security perspective, but the scope and necessity of any regulations should be carefully examined to avoid excessive restrictions on private property.

Based on the report, the government is expected to compile comprehensive measures on foreign resident policy as early as this month. The panel chair handed the document to Kimi Onoda, the minister responsible for policies on foreigners.

The statement noted that while some other nations offer structured programs for learning language, culture and social customs, Japan does not currently provide such systematic programs for foreign residents.

The panel said limited opportunities to acquire the necessary knowledge have made it difficult for some foreign nationals to adapt to Japanese society, urging the government to establish programs on the country's systems before entry or immediately after arrival.

In considering rules on land acquisition, security concerns must be clarified and legislative grounds scrutinized, and there should be a better understanding of the consequences of property ownership and a wider public awareness of related systems, the panel added.

The panel on promoting a society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals was set up late last year and has held two meetings since November.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

3 Comments
Login to comment

expert panel 

expert.... in what? I wonder.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I read elsewhere that some people marched 'against hate' in Saitama the other day.... which will help those who are anti-forrinner, I would think. the times they are a-changin' it seems.... perhaps affecting those of us who have made Japan out 'home'?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Totally agree with all of this. Get opening those study books people!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog