Expert panel proposes mandatory Japanese programs for foreign residents

An expert panel proposed Wednesday that the government create programs for foreign residents to learn Japanese and social norms, making participation mandatory for those staying in the country on a medium- to long-term basis.

The panel also said rules are needed on land acquisition and management by foreigners from a national security perspective, but the scope and necessity of any regulations should be carefully examined to avoid excessive restrictions on private property.

Based on the report, the government is expected to compile comprehensive measures on foreign resident policy as early as this month. The panel chair handed the document to Kimi Onoda, the minister responsible for policies on foreigners.

The statement noted that while some other nations offer structured programs for learning language, culture and social customs, Japan does not currently provide such systematic programs for foreign residents.

The panel said limited opportunities to acquire the necessary knowledge have made it difficult for some foreign nationals to adapt to Japanese society, urging the government to establish programs on the country's systems before entry or immediately after arrival.

In considering rules on land acquisition, security concerns must be clarified and legislative grounds scrutinized, and there should be a better understanding of the consequences of property ownership and a wider public awareness of related systems, the panel added.

The panel on promoting a society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals was set up late last year and has held two meetings since November.

© KYODO