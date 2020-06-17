Expert urges Japan to keep virus guard up as most people lack antibodies

An infectious diseases expert has urged people in Japan not to let their guard down against the novel coronavirus as government tests have revealed that most individuals lack antibodies and are at risk of contracting the virus in a second wave of infections.
The health ministry's antibody tests for the new coronavirus conducted earlier this month suggested a 0.1 percent infection rate in Tokyo, 0.17 percent in Osaka Prefecture, and 0.03 percent in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
"If the infection had spread without being detected, the rates would have been higher," said Kazuhiro Tateda, the expert at Toho University.
While explaining the results show that the first wave of infections was contained to a certain degree, Tateda called for antibody testing to be conducted periodically to grasp the spread of the virus, saying, "While we managed to survive the first wave, many people remain vulnerable to infection."
"We must not ease our measures (against the virus)," he said.
The presence of antibodies indicates individuals have been infected with the virus and may not be reinfected.
But as it remains unclear whether antibodies for the novel coronavirus provide immunity to reinfection, the government is planning to continue analysis of the antibodies at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
There is also the issue of the precision of antibody testing. Some clinics and companies have introduced antibody tests on their own, but their results are not always accurate even if people test positive.
To enhance the credibility of its test results, the health ministry used a method that can measure the level of antibodies, which was approved in the United States as an emergency step.
The ministry survey was conducted between June 1 and 7, with samples collected from about 8,000 people aged 20 and above in the three regions.
The rate of individuals with antibodies was about three to nine times higher than the rate of confirmed infections to the population, which stood at 0.038 percent in Tokyo, 0.02 percent in Osaka Prefecture, and 0.004 percent in Miyagi Prefecture.
The discrepancy indicates a large number of infections have gone undetected with people either recovering without being tested or showing no symptoms.© KYODO
Fighto!
Where have all those posters gone who were banging on about "Japan being on the road to herd immunity"? Didnt happen, wont happen.
People should all double down on their preventative measures against this awful, deadly virus until a viable vaccine or treatment is found. More outbreaks will likely still occur. Worldwide, infections are getting worse and worse. Yesterday was the worst on record.
kyronstavic
They're really pushing this second wave-agenda. How about instead of holding the threat of another state of emergency over our heads, the government just strongly recommend people at risk from getting ill if they do contract the virus to take reasonable protective precautions?
According to https://covid19japan.com, most people are recovering or have recovered, and the daily infection rate of people tested is wobbling around the low double digits in a country of 127 million. Something stinks.
What's more, there's no clear evidence of how many people have already been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic, nor how sick the symptomatic patients are who aren't in an ICU.
So ease up on the social distancing brainwashing, take down the plastic curtains and peel off the floor markers and restore some sanity. Otherwise we risk conditioning the kids of today that this is the "new normal".
Or is that the whole point now?
noriahojanen
The study on antibody in population is open to interpretation. We should find out why the local outbreak, despite its low mass immunity, has declined without a big number of casualties, at its peak sometime in late March (according to the data by the expert panel).
Humans have the system of both adaptive immunity (attained through infection or vaccination targeting a particular virus) and innate immunity (working on pathogens in general). The latter could be responsible for clear discrepancy on infection and fatality rates around the world though mechanism remains unknown, mysterious areas to be explored under research.
n1k1
Oh bother .. only 0.1%.. I was really hoping this number will be lot lot higher
Well at least now we know it is not herd immunity that is slowing the virus down in Japan.
smithinjapan
Ah, well... if it's just an expert and not an old politician, prepare for the opposite.
smithinjapan
kyronstavic: "According to https://covid19japan.com, most people are recovering or have recovered, and the daily infection rate of people tested is wobbling around the low double digits in a country of 127 million. Something stinks."
Well, it's like Donald Trump himself says, "If you don't test, the infected will go to zero." It's amazing that someone like yourself would also believe that means there is no disease, too. And you talk about brainwashing?? haha.