Experts call for doubling height limit for buildings near Kyoto Station

Photo taken on March 24 shows people walking in front of Kyoto Station in Kyoto.

Kyoto should consider relaxing its existing 31-meter height limit on buildings near Kyoto Station to up to 60 meters to revitalize the gateway for visitors to the western Japanese city, according to an expert panel.

The envisioned relaxation would help spur rebuilding and create more space for offices and shops, even though it should be weighed against the need to protect the unique landscape dotted with temples and other distinctive features of Kyoto, the ancient Japanese capital.

Critics, however, oppose the idea, with the local bar association saying that loosening the regulations would "transform Kyoto's streetscape into a featureless city that could be anywhere."

The expert panel's draft paper said it is "appropriate" for the city to raise the height limit to 60 meters in the area north of Kyoto Station, on a par with the station building, and to 45 meters in other surrounding areas.

It said the areas lacks office space and places for people to interact, due to the height restriction becoming a bottleneck for developers.

The Kyoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry submitted a request to the city in April last year, calling for easing the cap to 60 meters.

"It is essential to develop an environment in which private-sector vitality can be fully demonstrated," it said at the time.

After a meeting of the expert panel, Tetsuharu Oba, a graduate school professor at Kyoto University, said relaxing the regulations would leave more options for future generations.

© KYODO