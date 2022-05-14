Why frustration lingers in Okinawa 50 years after its reversion to Japan

Okinawa on Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan on May 15, 1972, which ended 27 years of U.S. rule after one of the bloodiest battles of World War II was fought on the southern Japanese island.
The day is being marked with more bitterness than joy in Okinawa, which is still burdened with a heavy U.S. military presence and is now seeing Japanese troops increasingly deployed amid rising China tensions.
The Associated Press takes a look at the frustration that still lingers in Okinawa, 50 years after it returned to Japan.
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF WWII?
U.S. troops, in their push for mainland Japan, landed on Okinawa's main island on April 1, 1945.
The battle lasted until late June, killing about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents, including students and victims of mass suicides ordered by the Japanese military.
Okinawa was sacrificed by Japan's imperial army to defend the mainland, historians say. The island group remained under U.S. occupation for 20 years longer than most of Japan, until 1972.
WHY WAS OKINAWA OCCUPIED?
The U.S. military recognized Okinawa's strategic importance for Pacific security and planned to maintain its troop presence to deter Russia and communism in the region.
A 1946 decision by the Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers, Gen Douglas MacArthur, separated Okinawa and several other southwestern remote islands from the rest of Japan, paving the way for U.S. rule beyond April 28, 1952, when the San Francisco treaty took effect, ending the seven-year U.S. occupation in the rest of Japan.
According to the Okinawa Prefectural Archives, imperial advisor Hidenari Terasaki told MacArthur of Emperor Hirohito’s “opinion” that the U.S. military occupation of Okinawa should continue to address worries about Russia.
Economic, educational and social development in Okinawa lagged behind as Japan enjoyed a postwar economic surge that was helped by lower defense spending because of the U.S. military presence in Okinawa.
HOW DO OKINAWANS REMEMBER U.S. RULE?
During U.S. rule, Okinawans used the dollar and followed American traffic laws, and any trips between Okinawa and mainland Japan required passports.
The base-dependent economy hampered the growth of local industry. The local Okinawan government had little decision-making power, and authorities had no access to the criminal investigation of U.S. military personnel.
Demands for reversion to Japan rose in the late 1950s across Okinawa over the confiscation of local land for U.S. bases.
Many Okinawans demanded tax reform, wage increases and better social welfare systems to correct disparities between Okinawa and the rest of Japan.
But the delayed reversion, the heavy U.S. military presence and mismanaged development funds from the central government have hampered the island’s economic development, experts say.
WHAT ARE OKINAWA'S MAIN PROBLEMS TODAY?
Many on Okinawa had hoped that the island's return to Japan would improve the economy and human rights situation. A year before the reversion, then-Okinawa leader Chobyo Yara submitted a petition asking Japan’s central government to make the island free of military bases.
Today, however, a majority of the 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact and 70% of military facilities are on Okinawa, which accounts for only 0.6% of Japanese land. The burden has increased from less than 60% in 1972 because unwelcomed U.S. bases were moved from the mainland.
Okinawa’s average household income is the lowest and its unemployment is the highest of Japan's 47 prefectures. If land taken by the U.S. military is returned to the prefecture for other use, it would produce three times more income for Okinawa than the island now makes from bases, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said.
Because of the U.S. bases, Okinawa faces noise, pollution, aircraft accidents and crime related to American troops, Tamaki said. A recent NHK television survey showed 82% of respondents in Okinawa expressed fear of being the victim of base-related crime or accidents.
The biggest sticking point between Okinawa and Tokyo is the central government’s insistence that a U.S. marine base in a crowded neighborhood, the Futenma air station, should be moved within Okinawa instead of moving it elsewhere as demanded by many Okinawans. Tokyo and Washington initially agreed in 1996 to close the station after the 1995 rape of a schoolgirl by three U.S. military personnel led to a massive anti-base movement.
Despite 72% opposition in Okinawa's 2019 referendum, Tokyo has forced the construction of a new runway at Henoko Bay off Okinawa’s eastern coast. Opponents have cited environmental destruction, structural problems and soaring costs. But the prospects for completion remain uncertain.
Tamaki earlier in May adopted a new petition demanding from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government a significant reduction of the U.S. military on Okinawa, the immediate closure of the Futenma base and the scrapping of the Henoko base construction.
Adding to Okinawa’s fears is the rapid deployment of Japanese missile defense and amphibious capabilities on Okinawa’s outer islands, including Ishigaki, Miyako and Yonaguni, which are close to geopolitical hotspots like Taiwan.
HOW DO OKINAWANS FEEL TODAY?
Resentment over the heavy presence of U.S. troops runs deep. Many Okinawans believe their sacrifice made possible the post-World War II Japan-U.S. security alliance.
There are also ancient tensions between Okinawa and the Japanese mainland, which annexed the islands, formerly the independent kingdom of the Ryukus, in 1879.
There are complaints of discrimination and claims that Okinawans are forced to serve an “expendable role to protect mainland Japan," said Hiromori Maedomari, an Okinawa International University politics professor.
Some people have started calling for independence from Japan.
After seeing their requests repeatedly ignored, many Okinawans, including younger generations for whom U.S. bases are part of their daily lives, feel there is no use speaking out, said Jinshiro Motoyama, 31, a key organizer of the 2019 referendum.
There are worries that calls by ruling lawmakers for a further military buildup amid rising tensions around nearby Taiwan could increase the risk of war.
"I'm afraid plans are being made on the premise that Okinawan people can be victimized in a conflict," Motoyama said.
Yubaru
It's easy to understand this sentiment, particularly when the media and newspapers here, constantly repeat the same negative news about the US Military presence here. Any incident, from head-scratching as "why is it news" to the serious, are regurgitated time and time again. So much so that people take it for granted that the military is responsible for everything wrong here.
But they fail to report on all the crimes committed daily by Japanese citizens. Like it or not, it's a fact!
Continuing with the negative agenda! And making it sound (wrongly so) that 72% of the people here are against the landfill at Camp Schwab. It's a fact the 72% of the people who voted, voted against it, but it's far from the majority of the electorate, when in FACT the majority of the electorate here, is apathetic, for the bases, or have no opinion either way. That's a FACT.
Oh, and let's identify the hypocrisy here too! "Environment destruction"? What about the same destruction at Naha Airport, when they destroyed the reef and environment to build the second runway on a landfill there? What about ALL the environmental destruction from all the landfill sites all over the island? What about all the environmental damage from red-soil run-off caused by Japanese construction and development?
When people are only told a portion of the "story" and have it repeated to them time and time again, they believe the lies are fact. Even posters here as well, they read the negative stories and form opinions based upon lies and many times half-truths, and never a complete story.
Yubaru
Again, pushing an agenda that doesnt exist! Playing on emotions. Also how questions are asked matter too.
The following is an actual interview question!
Question: "Do you think Okinawa should have become independent instead of reverting back to Japan?
50 years of hindsight and propaganda feed the answer of "Yes" But if you ask the people today, only some nut-case is going to say yes.
It's a rhetorical question, and no one should ever take it seriously!
dagon
Have not caught mention of this on the TV retrospectives, most seem focused on the US military presence.
Japanese often draw parallels between Hawaii and Okinawa.
Both have sovereignty movements and are reliant on tourism.
Both also have the local people significantly capital poor compared to Mainlanders, with assets like hotels mainly Mainland and foreign owned.
Pepepopo
Japan needs to cut all ties with US and focus on its Asian circle of influence. No reason for the US to have any business on Okinawa. There's only a handful of people who participated in WWII that are still alive... the son does not inherit the debts of his father. US presence in Okinawa is like the English putting bases in Denmark in retaliation for the viking raids.
PTownsend
The above is unfortunately still true today for people living in territories that predatory empires want to control. Currently a few places around the world are seeing what happens when predatory empires clash in their desires to take more territory. Those empires care little, if anything, about how civilian populations might be affected.