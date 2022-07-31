Expo 2025 gains momentum with 130 nations on guest list so far

Speakers smile as the nickname "Myakumyaku" was announced for the official character of Expo 2025 in Osaka. From left, Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura and Expo Minister Wakamiya.

The Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, is picking up momentum as 130 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the global event so far after marking 1,000 days to go until the opening.

Hungary, Fiji, Mauritius and Mauritania on Friday joined 126 countries and regions as well as eight international organizations, such as the United Nations, that have already confirmed their participation in the event.

On July 18, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended a "1,000 Days to Go!" event in Tokyo and said, "Ushering in a new era by cutting-edge technologies, I would like to make this (the Osaka Expo) as an opportunity to solve social issues."

The nickname of the official character of the Expo was announced as "Myaku-Myaku," selected from over 33,000 submitted entries, at the event, while a countdown ceremony was held the same day in the host city Osaka.

In Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, adjacent to Osaka Prefecture, a demonstration flight of a "flying car" was held in front of invited guests from the prefectural government and firms.

The 5.7-meter long, 5.6-meter wide and 1.7-meter tall vehicle with the capacity of two people ascended to about 30 meters above the ground and successfully flew a distance of about 840 meters with no one aboard.

It is planned to be in service at the Expo 2025, which will be held from April 13 to Oct. 13 under the central theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

In an online meeting Thursday of the National Governors' Association, Kenji Wakamiya, minister for the World Expo 2025, said the expo will be an "ideal opportunity for revitalizing local economies."

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said, "I hope local charms will be disseminated through the Expo," asking other governors for cooperation in the success of the event.

Yoshimura also expressed his desire to create a framework similar to a host town program, through which local people and visitors to the Expo 2025 can mingle and foster friendship.

The Japanese government aims to draw the participation of 150 countries and regions, as well as 25 international organizations, in the World Expo.

© KYODO