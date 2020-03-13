Express train knocks suicide jumper back onto platform, injuring 3 people

A man who jumped into the path of a limited express train was knocked back onto the platform, injuring three people, at a train station in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:35 a.m at Wakabadai Station on the Keio Sagamihara Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man jumped off the platform in front of the train. The impact flung him back onto the platform where he hit three commuters — two men and one woman.

One of the men, in his 20s, suffered a leg injury, while the other man, in his 40s, fractured his left hip. The woman, in her 60s, sustained bruises to her face. The 24-year-old driver of the train also suffered an eye injury from the shattered glass of the front window, police said.

Police said the 45-year-old jumper lived in Sagamihara. He did not leave any suicide note.

Train services were delayed for about an hour, JR said.

