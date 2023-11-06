Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Drill participants cover their heads in a designated area inside Nerima train station in Tokyo
Drill participants cover their heads in a designated area inside Nerima train station in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Tang
national

Tokyo holds first missile evacuation drill in years

0 Comments
By Francis Tang
TOKYO

Tokyo residents dashed for cover inside a train station on Monday as part of the first missile evacuation drill in the capital for years as Japan frets over the growing threat from nearby North Korea.

Around 60 residents participated in the drill in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, which follows a series of recent test launches from the nuclear-armed North of everything from short-range and cruise missiles to massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that can strike the continental United States.

Some of these launches, including a missile that flew over Japan's southern islands on Aug. 24, have triggered Japan's J-Alert system which allows authorities to instantly send warnings via television, email and cellphone notifications to residents.

However, Mutsumi Takahashi, a disaster prevention official helping to run Monday's drill, said some people still don't know what to do when the J-Alert goes off, underlining the need for more simulations.

"I think we need to continue conducting training to inform residents of the correct actions to take in the event that (a missile) falls or passes over," Takahashi said.

Japan has held more than a dozen such drills nationwide this year, though Monday's drill was the first in Tokyo since 2018.

The participants, wearing bibs, were divided into groups at a train station and a park. When the test missile alert was sounded, police and disaster prevention officials with loudspeakers hurried the groups to designated shelter areas where they crouched down with their hands over their heads.

But not all residents were in favor of the drills.

A few dozen anti-war demonstrators gathered in front of the train station where the drill took place, chanting and holding signs that read "Missile drill is preparation for war" and "Diplomatic dialogue instead of missile drills".

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

that should keep them safe. and nary a zebra n sight!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel