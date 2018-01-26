Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An F-35A stealth fighter of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force takes off from its Komaki base in Komaki, Aicbhi Prefecture, on Friday, for a base in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, in the ASDF's first deployment of the U.S.-developed model. Photo: KYODO
F-35A stealth fighter deployed in Japan for 1st time

AOMORI

Japan on Friday deployed its first F-35A stealth fighter at Misawa Air Base in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori to respond to airspace incursions and engage in surveillance activity on North Korea.

The Air Self-Defense Force plans to deploy nine more F-35As at the base in the next fiscal year from April to form a squadron of 10 fighter jets.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters, "The deployment of the high-performance F-35 aircraft is significant for Japan's security at a time when neighboring countries have been quickly building up their air force capabilities in recent years."

The ASDF aims to eventually acquire a total of 42 F-35A planes, which are known for their ability to evade detection by radar. Manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., the 15.6-meter-long, 10.7-meter-wide F-35A jet is the successor to the aging F-4 fighter.

For the next fiscal year, the government has earmarked expenses for purchasing long-range JSM missiles capable of attacking enemy bases to be mounted on the F-35A jet.

Onodera added, "The introduction of the missiles is not aimed at targeting enemy military bases. We rely on U.S. strike capabilities for attacking enemy bases and this will remain unchanged."

The first deployed F-35A aircraft was assembled and inspected at a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plant in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan before flying to the Misawa base.

"respond to airspace incursions"???  do these happen a lot?  By whom?  are they a threat?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Then what for ????

F-35A stealth fighter [...] to respond to airspace incursions and engage in surveillance activity on North Korea.

Yeah, I'm sure North Korea, with its fighters dating from the 60's and running out of fuel are a big source of airspace incursions...

The japanese government is doing all this with China in mind, I tell you !

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The Korean War was a proxy war, so...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The Korean War was a proxy war, so...

Ahhh......NO.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Where's the false outrage from people who claim untested and/or unstable military aircraft pose a serious threat to safety in Japan?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

If few more F-35A are deployed around Senkaku islands , these will surely stop all violations there too.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Does Japan have any carriers that can handle STO/VL(Short TakeOff/VerticalLanding) like the Harrier Jets?

The F-35 can do a Vertical Takeoff but it comes at a cost, either reduced payload or operational distance halved(full payload).

Current Heli-carriers would mean Vertical Takeoff unless they fit a short ramp.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Damn...couldn't see it! The stealth really works!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Pacint:

The F35-B has VTOL capabilities but costs more than the standard variant.

Unfortunately the current heli-carriers that the SDF deploys like the Izumo, would not be able to support them as their decks are not reinforced or heat proof to sustain the jet blast that they create when operating STOVL. While they could land a few times on the deck, after about 2 repeated take offs the deck would catch fire or melt away!

Not saying in the future this would not be a possibility, however the cost of upgrading the ships to support the F35-B and also purchasing the planes and training the pilots would cost almost as much as a new ship.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"respond to airspace incursions"??? do these happen a lot? By whom? are they a threat?

Yes they happen more and more.

Japan scrambled its fighter jets in response to aircraft approaching its airspace 561 times in the first half of fiscal 2017 through September — 33 fewer than last year’s record-setting figure but still the second-highest total ever for the period, the Defense Ministry has said.

While the Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets last year at a record pace as China’s military sought to break out farther into the western Pacific, incidents involving Chinese aircraft in this year’s first half fell to 287, or 51 percent of the total, down 120 from the previous year.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

hopefully they make sure those don't fly over land and we wont need to read about them dropping on innocent citizens

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Joyriding.

Thx, as I suspected, oh well more tax-money down the Drain.

The US really has Japan by the shorts that they can't buy from other sources.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It didn't crash!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"respond to airspace incursions"??? do these happen a lot? By whom? are they a threat?

Incusrions happen on nearly a daily basis down here in Okinawa around the Senkaku Islands, it's either the Chinese AF, or Navy or Coast Guard ships.

Naha AP is a dual use (JSDF and CIvilian) airport and jets are screaming out of there at all times of the day and sometimes later in the night as well.

No one complains either!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Does Japan have any carriers that can handle STO/VL(Short TakeOff/VerticalLanding) like the Harrier Jets?

Read that Japan is considering refitting the Izumo to handle the F-35B.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-defence-carrier/japan-considers-refitting-helicopter-carrier-for-stealth-fighters-government-sources-idUSKBN1EK0CF

Unfortunately the current heli-carriers that the SDF deploys like the Izumo, would not be able to support them as their decks are not reinforced or heat proof to sustain the jet blast that they create when operating STOVL

The F-35B utilizes a lift-fan which is not as hot as the direct jet exhaust used in the Harrier.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, what do you expect? With the chinanese constantly provoking its neighbors?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wish my country would have stuck with Saab, but they had to go and buy the Eurofighter/Typhoon. grrrrr.

Being phased out now and we are getting new fighters, one prob was the IFF which costs USD500 per flight to be activated by locally stationed US personnel before takeoff.

Lots of probs and headaches with the Eurofighter, doubt we will buy anything US made though. Saab fighters can takeoff and land on normal roads, no tarmac needed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

if it's so stealthy how'd anyone know it was even here?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Quote, Kaerimashita: "respond to airspace incursions"??? do these happen a lot? By whom? are they a threat?"

Surprised no-one has mentioned the Russians who test Japan's defenses regularly, just as they test European defenses. 125 times in 2017, which is partly why they are destined to be up in Misawa.

http://www.atimes.com/article/japan-scrambles-growing-incursions-china-russia-warplanes/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

