F-35A stealth fighter deployed in Japan for 1st time

Japan on Friday deployed its first F-35A stealth fighter at Misawa Air Base in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori to respond to airspace incursions and engage in surveillance activity on North Korea.
The Air Self-Defense Force plans to deploy nine more F-35As at the base in the next fiscal year from April to form a squadron of 10 fighter jets.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters, "The deployment of the high-performance F-35 aircraft is significant for Japan's security at a time when neighboring countries have been quickly building up their air force capabilities in recent years."
The ASDF aims to eventually acquire a total of 42 F-35A planes, which are known for their ability to evade detection by radar. Manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., the 15.6-meter-long, 10.7-meter-wide F-35A jet is the successor to the aging F-4 fighter.
For the next fiscal year, the government has earmarked expenses for purchasing long-range JSM missiles capable of attacking enemy bases to be mounted on the F-35A jet.
Onodera added, "The introduction of the missiles is not aimed at targeting enemy military bases. We rely on U.S. strike capabilities for attacking enemy bases and this will remain unchanged."
The first deployed F-35A aircraft was assembled and inspected at a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plant in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan before flying to the Misawa base.© KYODO
Kaerimashita
"respond to airspace incursions"??? do these happen a lot? By whom? are they a threat?
Bintaro
Then what for ????
Yeah, I'm sure North Korea, with its fighters dating from the 60's and running out of fuel are a big source of airspace incursions...
The japanese government is doing all this with China in mind, I tell you !
ultradork
The Korean War was a proxy war, so...
FizzBit
Ahhh......NO.
smithinjapan
Where's the false outrage from people who claim untested and/or unstable military aircraft pose a serious threat to safety in Japan?
B.l. Sharma
If few more F-35A are deployed around Senkaku islands , these will surely stop all violations there too.
pacint
Does Japan have any carriers that can handle STO/VL(Short TakeOff/VerticalLanding) like the Harrier Jets?
The F-35 can do a Vertical Takeoff but it comes at a cost, either reduced payload or operational distance halved(full payload).
Current Heli-carriers would mean Vertical Takeoff unless they fit a short ramp.
roughneck
Damn...couldn't see it! The stealth really works!
joyridingonthetitanic
Pacint:
The F35-B has VTOL capabilities but costs more than the standard variant.
Unfortunately the current heli-carriers that the SDF deploys like the Izumo, would not be able to support them as their decks are not reinforced or heat proof to sustain the jet blast that they create when operating STOVL. While they could land a few times on the deck, after about 2 repeated take offs the deck would catch fire or melt away!
Not saying in the future this would not be a possibility, however the cost of upgrading the ships to support the F35-B and also purchasing the planes and training the pilots would cost almost as much as a new ship.
Badge213
Yes they happen more and more.
Alex Einz
hopefully they make sure those don't fly over land and we wont need to read about them dropping on innocent citizens
pacint
Joyriding.
Thx, as I suspected, oh well more tax-money down the Drain.
The US really has Japan by the shorts that they can't buy from other sources.
Raw Beer
It didn't crash!!!
Tommy Jones
Onodera added, "The introduction of the missiles is not aimed at targeting enemy military bases. We rely on U.S. strike capabilities for attacking enemy bases and this will remain unchanged."
Yubaru
"respond to airspace incursions"??? do these happen a lot? By whom? are they a threat?
Incusrions happen on nearly a daily basis down here in Okinawa around the Senkaku Islands, it's either the Chinese AF, or Navy or Coast Guard ships.
Naha AP is a dual use (JSDF and CIvilian) airport and jets are screaming out of there at all times of the day and sometimes later in the night as well.
No one complains either!
Halwick
Read that Japan is considering refitting the Izumo to handle the F-35B.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-defence-carrier/japan-considers-refitting-helicopter-carrier-for-stealth-fighters-government-sources-idUSKBN1EK0CF
The F-35B utilizes a lift-fan which is not as hot as the direct jet exhaust used in the Harrier.
BeowulfOkami
Well, what do you expect? With the chinanese constantly provoking its neighbors?
pacint
I wish my country would have stuck with Saab, but they had to go and buy the Eurofighter/Typhoon. grrrrr.
Being phased out now and we are getting new fighters, one prob was the IFF which costs USD500 per flight to be activated by locally stationed US personnel before takeoff.
Lots of probs and headaches with the Eurofighter, doubt we will buy anything US made though. Saab fighters can takeoff and land on normal roads, no tarmac needed.
macv
if it's so stealthy how'd anyone know it was even here?
nandakandamanda
Quote, Kaerimashita: "respond to airspace incursions"??? do these happen a lot? By whom? are they a threat?"
Surprised no-one has mentioned the Russians who test Japan's defenses regularly, just as they test European defenses. 125 times in 2017, which is partly why they are destined to be up in Misawa.
http://www.atimes.com/article/japan-scrambles-growing-incursions-china-russia-warplanes/