Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Facial recognition to make debut at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

1 Comment
TOKYO

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are set to be the first games in history to use facial recognition technology, according to the organizing committee's security plan guidelines revealed to Kyodo News.

After submitting photographs to a database, athletes and games staff will be issued identification cards containing IC chips which will allow facial recognition technology to automatically verify the identity of those entering the venues.

In addition to increasing security and preventing terrorism, the plan is also expected to facilitate movement of the anticipated 300,000-400,000 personnel.

The advanced technological measures aim to prevent entry using borrowed, stolen or counterfeit ID cards, while the reduced waiting time is expected to lower athlete stress and avoid possible heatstroke or heat exhaustion during the humid summer months.

Facial recognition will not be used for spectators, but X-ray and metal detectors will be employed to check for weapons and hazardous materials.

Each venue will also be surrounded by a fence 2.5-3 meters high, and infrared sensors and surveillance cameras will monitor for suspicious activity 24 hours a day. New high-performance cameras are also being considered.

Other measures include using machines to determine if tickets are valid for the day of entry or forged, as well as strict inspection of vehicles entering the venues.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held between July 24 and Aug 9, followed by the Paralympics from Aug 25 to Sept 6.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

2.5-3 meter tall fences and more... is this the Olympics or a prison?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Zakkaten (Variety Shops) To Spice Up Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Tokyo Fight Club: A New Friday Night Entertainment Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week in Japan, March 26-April 1, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Health & Beauty

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance In Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Kamigamo Jinja

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT