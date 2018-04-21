False terrorist attack alert issued in central Tokyo

A false terror alert was issued in central Tokyo on Saturday, prompting a number of inquiries but no panic among local residents, according to the local municipality.
The terrorist attack warning was issued via 85 outdoor loudspeakers at around 9:45 a.m. in Chiyoda Ward, the center of the capital with numerous governmental buildings including the prime minister's office, the municipality said.
The alert was also issued through around 200 receivers installed at hotels and other places for evacuation, saying, "A massive terrorist attack is likely to happen in this area. Seek emergency shelter and turn on television or radio."
The municipality said it was caused by human error when officials were checking how to activate the warning system.
The false alarm was retracted an hour later by email and also through the loudspeakers a few hours later, according to the municipality.© KYODO
Yubaru
So...they put in a system that no one in authority knew how to operate. They should have called the PT worker who probably installed it, and knows the system top to bottom, better than all these fools!
Yeah, and just what did the people crapping in their pants do for those two hours before the retraction was announced ? Wait, no one did anything anyway and just went on their merry way...
These idiots who issued the alert should have their pay cut for 6 months as penance for their bs!
How much does anyone want to bet that it wasn't an "accident"!