False terrorist attack alert issued in central Tokyo

A false terror alert was issued in central Tokyo on Saturday, prompting a number of inquiries but no panic among local residents, according to the local municipality.

The terrorist attack warning was issued via 85 outdoor loudspeakers at around 9:45 a.m. in Chiyoda Ward, the center of the capital with numerous governmental buildings including the prime minister's office, the municipality said.

The alert was also issued through around 200 receivers installed at hotels and other places for evacuation, saying, "A massive terrorist attack is likely to happen in this area. Seek emergency shelter and turn on television or radio."

The municipality said it was caused by human error when officials were checking how to activate the warning system.

The false alarm was retracted an hour later by email and also through the loudspeakers a few hours later, according to the municipality.

