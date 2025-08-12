Families mark 40th anniversary of 1985 JAL jet crash

Relatives of the victims mark the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Japan Airlines jumbo jet crash at a cenotaph in Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Families of the victims of the 1985 Japan Airlines jumbo jet crash on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 520 lives, bearing deep sorrow and hope never to see another accident like it.

Relatives of those who died in the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident climbed a steep mountain trail from the morning to mourn their loved ones at the Osutaka Ridge crash site in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo.

The commemorative pilgrimage to the 1,565-meter crash site by families and others close to the victims has been held every year, including during the coronavirus pandemic when events were scaled back. The climb has become increasingly challenging for relatives as they age.

Climbers offered a silent prayer at the memorial monument for the victims and for flight safety, with many expressing their determination to keep the memory of the accident alive.

Kuniko Miyajima, 78, who has led an association of bereaved families who lost her 9-year-old son, Ken, said, "These 40 years I have been supported by my comrades. I will continue to convey the value of life."

JAL said 217 people from 63 families had made the climb as of 11 a.m. CEO Mitsuko Tottori also visited the site to lay flowers, bowing deeply before the monument after removing her rainwear.

A memorial ceremony will be held at the foot of the mountain in the village of Ueno at 6:56 p.m., the exact time of the impact.

On Aug 12, 1985, JAL Flight 123, en route from Tokyo to Osaka, crashed nearly 45 minutes after takeoff, leaving only four survivors among the 524 passengers and crew aboard.

Many of the passengers on the Boeing 747 were traveling to their hometowns during Japan's Bon summer holiday season. The dead included singer Kyu Sakamoto, known for his smash-hit song "Sukiyaki."

The Japanese government's official investigation report, released in 1987, blamed the accident on faulty repairs conducted by Boeing Co on the plane's rear pressure bulkhead. The bulkhead ruptured during the flight, blowing off the aircraft's vertical stabilizer and destroying its hydraulic systems.

As memories fade, JAL has promoted safety awareness through a center that displays the fractured bulkhead and other wreckage as well as actual notes and photos of the last messages written by those who were on board. Its employees also visit the crash site when they are newly recruited and at other times during their careers.

JAL was hailed for its successful evacuation of hundreds of passengers from a burning plane that collided with a coast guard aircraft on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport in January 2024. But it has also seen a series of scandals regarding pilots' alcohol consumption in recent years.

According to Japan's transportation accident investigation board, no passengers have died in accidents caused by Japanese carriers that offer regular flight services since the 1985 JAL accident.

© KYODO