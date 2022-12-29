Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Tokyo skyline Photo: AP file
national

Families moving out of Tokyo to get up to ¥1 mil per child

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government is set to offer families relocating from the Tokyo metropolitan area up to 1 million yen per child, up from 300,000 yen, as part of efforts to reduce population concentration in the Japanese capital.

The increase of up to 700,000 yen per child as a fresh incentive will come on top of the maximum 3 million yen in base financial support already given to relocating families. The new rule will be implemented in the fiscal year starting next April, a source familiar with the matter said.

People who reside in the 23 wards of Tokyo that make up the core metropolitan area as well as those who commute there from surrounding areas, including Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, are eligible for the relocation support.

Host municipalities must be located outside the metropolitan and surrounding areas, and have the subsidies in place during fiscal 2023. But mountainous areas within Tokyo and its surrounding areas can also be destinations if applicable.

About 1,300 municipalities have taken part in the relocation support program during the current fiscal year.

Recipients must reside in a participating municipality for at least five years while employed. They will be asked to return the money if they move out short of the required time.

The child support will be provided if a child is under 18, or if a child is 18 but in the final year of high school.

The fresh incentive reflects the government's intention to encourage families with school-age or preschool children to relocate to regional areas.

If an eligible couple with two children under 18 move and start a business in their new area of residence, they would receive up to 5 million yen in financial support.

Half of the support provided by municipalities receiving movers will be covered by the state. The program started in fiscal 2019 and 2,381 people moved out of the metropolitan area using the financial support during fiscal 2021.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo