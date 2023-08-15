Baby goods in Japan facing steeper price hikes

Diapers, formula and other baby items have seen greater price surges than other consumer goods since the beginning of this year, causing a heavy burden on child-rearing households as Japan battles a declining birthrate, a recent think tank analysis showed.

The prices of baby-related goods were up 9.3 percent in June from a year earlier, much higher than the 3.3 percent increase for consumer products overall, and are likely to remain elevated for a while, Hamagin Research Institute said.

The rate of increase in the "baby price index" comprising diapers, formula, infant clothes, dolls and toys, in June was at its highest since January 2015, when prices were significantly lifted by a consumption tax hike.

Price rises for child-rearing necessities excluding dolls and toys came to a slightly lower 7.2 percent in June, but it was still the highest since 1991 when figures necessary to calculate the index became available, it said.

"The increase in the baby price index is expected to remain high for some time as the weakening yen, soaring material prices and increased logistics costs from last year are gradually passed on to consumers," said Yuki Endo, senior researcher of the institute.

In creating the baby price index, Endo used the government's monthly CPI data and extracted the five key childcare-related items.

In a related report highlighting difficulties faced by financially-strapped families raising children, 80 percent of respondents said their budgets had become "very tight" due to recent price surges, a nonprofit organization supporting such families said.

The online survey conducted from late May to early June on 1,538 people by Kidsdoor also found that 85 percent of such households saw no wage increases this summer compared with the previous year.

When asked about the specific impact of price hikes, many said they are avoiding using air conditioning to save on electricity bills and have become unable to save money, the organization said.

The government has cited soaring childcare expenses as one of major factors behind the downtrend in the number of births in Japan, which plummeted to a historic low in 2022.

The government has unveiled measures such as removing the income limit for parents to receive child allowances and increasing the benefits for families with multiple children.

Hamagin Research Institute's Endo agreed the moves would be helpful, although it may take some time to implement them.

"It might be beneficial to provide essentials directly to families like diapers and baby formula, which they need to purchase frequently," Endo said.

"Since families might prefer different brands of diapers or milk, offering them coupons to buy such products could be more helpful," he added.

