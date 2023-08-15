Baby goods in Japan facing steeper price hikes

Diapers, formula and other baby items have seen greater price surges than other consumer goods since the beginning of this year, causing a heavy burden on child-rearing households as Japan battles a declining birthrate, a recent think tank analysis showed.
The prices of baby-related goods were up 9.3 percent in June from a year earlier, much higher than the 3.3 percent increase for consumer products overall, and are likely to remain elevated for a while, Hamagin Research Institute said.
The rate of increase in the "baby price index" comprising diapers, formula, infant clothes, dolls and toys, in June was at its highest since January 2015, when prices were significantly lifted by a consumption tax hike.
Price rises for child-rearing necessities excluding dolls and toys came to a slightly lower 7.2 percent in June, but it was still the highest since 1991 when figures necessary to calculate the index became available, it said.
"The increase in the baby price index is expected to remain high for some time as the weakening yen, soaring material prices and increased logistics costs from last year are gradually passed on to consumers," said Yuki Endo, senior researcher of the institute.
In creating the baby price index, Endo used the government's monthly CPI data and extracted the five key childcare-related items.
In a related report highlighting difficulties faced by financially-strapped families raising children, 80 percent of respondents said their budgets had become "very tight" due to recent price surges, a nonprofit organization supporting such families said.
The online survey conducted from late May to early June on 1,538 people by Kidsdoor also found that 85 percent of such households saw no wage increases this summer compared with the previous year.
When asked about the specific impact of price hikes, many said they are avoiding using air conditioning to save on electricity bills and have become unable to save money, the organization said.
The government has cited soaring childcare expenses as one of major factors behind the downtrend in the number of births in Japan, which plummeted to a historic low in 2022.
The government has unveiled measures such as removing the income limit for parents to receive child allowances and increasing the benefits for families with multiple children.
Hamagin Research Institute's Endo agreed the moves would be helpful, although it may take some time to implement them.
"It might be beneficial to provide essentials directly to families like diapers and baby formula, which they need to purchase frequently," Endo said.
"Since families might prefer different brands of diapers or milk, offering them coupons to buy such products could be more helpful," he added.© KYODO
Chabbawanga
Of course they have. There is no alternative, so they squeeze and squeeze and squeeze.
"Why is noone having children?" - Anon
Asiaman7
Who to believe?
Last month, Reuters reported, “The final survey of 5,272 unions affiliated with Rengo showed an average pay hike of 3.58%, or 10,560 yen ($73.04) per month, the biggest increase since 3.9% seen in 1993.”
Of course, inflation-adjusted real wages in Japan have fallen for 15 straight months.
kurisupisu
Not forgetting that the Japanese government collects taxes on everything that is imported, produced and sold in Japan.
Clothes, food, books and other essentials are taxed at 8% at the cash register - no wonder the average Japanese is not considering having kids
MarkX
Asiaman7, unfortunately only a small number of people are lucky enough to have received those pay increases. They work at places like Toyota and Mitsubishi. But for the majority of people, they got next to nothing but with this insane inflation rise, they are not only making less, but they are getting gouged when they buy.