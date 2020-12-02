Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 members of family die in apparent suicide in Hyogo

1 Comment
KOBE

Three people believed to be family members of three different generations were found dead with ropes around their necks in their house in western Japan, apparently in a suicide incident, police said Wednesday.

The bodies of a woman in her 70s, a man in his 50s thought to be her son, and a teen girl presumed to be the man's daughter were discovered Tuesday night along with what appeared to be a suicide note at the house in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, the police said.

According to the police, a caregiver who was taking care of the woman asked police to confirm her safety at around 7 p.m. Tuesday after he was unable to contact her.

Police officers found the individuals in an unresponsive condition in their house at around 8:45 p.m. and all three were confirmed dead.

Sad

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very sad!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

