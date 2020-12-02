3 members of family die in apparent suicide in Hyogo

Three people believed to be family members of three different generations were found dead with ropes around their necks in their house in western Japan, apparently in a suicide incident, police said Wednesday.

The bodies of a woman in her 70s, a man in his 50s thought to be her son, and a teen girl presumed to be the man's daughter were discovered Tuesday night along with what appeared to be a suicide note at the house in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, the police said.

According to the police, a caregiver who was taking care of the woman asked police to confirm her safety at around 7 p.m. Tuesday after he was unable to contact her.

Police officers found the individuals in an unresponsive condition in their house at around 8:45 p.m. and all three were confirmed dead.

