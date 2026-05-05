FamilyMart stores start collecting used clothing, goods to reduce waste

Boxes to collect used clothing and goods are installed at a convenience store operated by FamilyMart Co in Tokyo.

Select FamilyMart convenience stores in Tokyo have installed boxes to collect used clothing and household goods for reuse, joining similar initiatives taken by retailers, as a step to reduce waste and attract more customers.

In a trial launched jointly with Bookoff Group Holdings Ltd, which buys and sells used goods, boxes were installed in around 30 FamilyMart stores in residential areas of Tokyo. Bookoff plans to sell some of the collected items overseas, including to Malaysia.

FamilyMart Co said that clothing deemed unsuitable for reuse will be recycled into new fiber.

The drive is the first collaborative project since Itochu Corp, the parent company of FamilyMart, formed a capital tie-up with Bookoff Group in February.

The project builds on FamilyMart's existing food drive charity program, which has been implemented in about 4,900 of its 16,400 stores nationwide, where people can drop off excess household food items to be donated to those in need.

FamilyMart is considering expanding its used goods collection project to stores nationwide, hoping its initiative will reduce the amount of disposed clothing by about 4,000 tons a year.

According to FamilyMart, citing figures released by the Ministry of Environment, some 560,000 tons of clothes are estimated to be disposed of as waste in Japan each year -- equivalent to roughly 70 percent of the clothing newly supplied to the market.

As recycling becomes a more pressing social issue, Fast Retailing Co is reusing clothing collected at its Uniqlo and GU stores to help refugees, while major retailer Aeon Co has set up around 700 boxes at its stores and facilities to collect used clothing.

© KYODO