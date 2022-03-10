FamilyMart to ban plastic forks ahead of ordinance enforcement

Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co will ban the use of plastic forks and fork-like spoons, as a new ordinance is set to be implemented in April to urge businesses to reduce plastic usage.
The convenience store chain said it will take the measure, which started Thursday at 10 outlets in Tokyo for about a month on a trial basis, and will consider introducing the new step to around 16,000 stores nationwide after examining the response of customers.
The retailer will instead use more biodegradable plastic cutlery and non-plastic chopsticks while selling forks, spoons and chopsticks made of bamboo.
The operator estimates that it can reduce about 260 tons of plastic usage a year once the measure is taken at all its domestic stores.
The decision comes as an ordinance is set to be implemented in April, obliging business operators to reduce the use of 12 types of disposable plastic items such as cutlery and straws as part of a push to protect the environment amid growing concern over marine pollution.
FamilyMart will join a number of companies in the retail and other business sectors in increasing efforts to cut plastic waste.
Under the new ordinance, the government will issue an advisory or a warning to companies that fail to take adequate measures and could impose a fine for not obeying the advisory or order.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
JMin
Don't take away my fork for my pasta. Not going to help their ready-made pasta sales.
All the bento food has so much plastic packaging anyway I'm not sure it will make much difference.
marcelito
Good on them. Too much unnecessary plastic in Japan.
bass4funk
Probably won't
Phyllis R. Thompson
I wrote a Uni paper on how much Japan uses plastic. I also made suggestions how to combat the over use of plastic and damage to the enviroment. I submitted this to the gov't. Looks like they took my ideas into consideration.
Nator
One of the good things about being a rare white person in my city is that I have trained all the local shop staff that I do not need a bag, spoon, fork, chop-stick or anything else but what I aome to buy. Have been doing it for years because personally I do not need a government law for such stuff.
However like the bags in the supermarket I see most people just either buy a bag or have everything wrapped in a bunch of smaller plastic bags rendering the process useless.
I do not believe the IPCC and its dodgy science but I have never liked waste so maybe the government should start being a bit more fussy with taxi's and lorries idling all day or the massive amount of extra-lighing, heating, cooling that goes on all-year round.
The only thing that Koike said to the British government regarding the environment was office-workers not wearing suits and ties in the summer which is hardly going to make much difference if they still switch on every electric device they can.
Lindsay
while selling forks, spoons and chopsticks made of bamboo
So their reduction in plastics is to increase profits. Way to go! (Roll eyes)
Nator
@Phylis
When my local city changed its rubbish collection system I measured that each week my household of two has a 30 litre bag worth of plastic and we were being reasonably careful. The burnable rubbish fits into 7.5 litre.
I also calculated that the estate-agent adverts in my city cost 5 grand to recycle each month. Who really needs an advert from an estate agent each and every day.
qazwsx
When I go to the supermarket now, overwhelmingly people have their own bags. A big change from 20 years ago
Nosui
SPORK is the word you are looking for!