FamilyMart to ban plastic forks ahead of ordinance enforcement

Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co will ban the use of plastic forks and fork-like spoons, as a new ordinance is set to be implemented in April to urge businesses to reduce plastic usage.

The convenience store chain said it will take the measure, which started Thursday at 10 outlets in Tokyo for about a month on a trial basis, and will consider introducing the new step to around 16,000 stores nationwide after examining the response of customers.

The retailer will instead use more biodegradable plastic cutlery and non-plastic chopsticks while selling forks, spoons and chopsticks made of bamboo.

The operator estimates that it can reduce about 260 tons of plastic usage a year once the measure is taken at all its domestic stores.

The decision comes as an ordinance is set to be implemented in April, obliging business operators to reduce the use of 12 types of disposable plastic items such as cutlery and straws as part of a push to protect the environment amid growing concern over marine pollution.

FamilyMart will join a number of companies in the retail and other business sectors in increasing efforts to cut plastic waste.

Under the new ordinance, the government will issue an advisory or a warning to companies that fail to take adequate measures and could impose a fine for not obeying the advisory or order.

