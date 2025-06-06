 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
griculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: REUTERS file
national

Koizumi says there are no 'sacred cows' in agricultural policy

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Friday hinted at initiating emergency rice imports if the government fails to bring down prices, saying there should be no "sacred cows" in agricultural policy.

Koizumi's remarks came as the government continues releasing rice reserves in a bid to lower prices, with it expected to leave stockpiles at 300,000 tons, down from the 1 million tons usually stored in preparation for disasters or crop failures.

"Emergency rice imports are one of the options" to ease concern over distribution shortages, said Koizumi, who took his post in mid-May.

He added, "We will achieve price stability by considering everything. There will be no sacred cows."

The phrase "no sacred cows" is a mantra that was often employed by his father, former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who pushed through administrative reforms and labor market deregulation in the early 2000s.

Currently, the government imports 770,000 tons of rice annually tariff-free, mainly from the United States, under its minimum access commitment based on World Trade Organization rules. Of that, up to 100,000 tons is used for human consumption.

Since Koizumi became farm minister, the government has sold reserve rice under direct contracts with retailers in an attempt to contain soaring prices, bypassing auctions that were blamed for inflating prices.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government held its first ministerial meeting on rice policy. The meeting comes as prices have doubled over the past year, with the government aiming to boost production, prevent supply shortages and support producers in response.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

"Emergency rice imports are one of the options" to ease concern over distribution shortages, said Koizumi, who took his post in mid-May.”

…. . …

Imagine being able to walk into a supermarket in Japan and choosing strains of rice from all over the world? What a dream come true…

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo