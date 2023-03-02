Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman posts an elderly driver sticker on a car. Photo: iStock/banabana-san
national

Fatal accidents by elderly drivers in Japan rise in 2022 for 2nd year

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of fatal motor accidents last year in Japan involving drivers who were 75 or older grew by 33 cases from 2021 to 379, increasing for the second straight year as the country's population continues to age, police data showed Thursday.

Cases in which the driver was most at fault as "first party" accounted for 16.7 percent of all accidents, the highest since 1986, when comparable data became available, according to the National Police Agency.

Of the 379 incidents, 30.1 percent were caused by mishaps such as the driver mistakenly stepping on the accelerator instead of the brake.

By accident type, the highest involved crashing into a pole or sign, making up a total of 24.4 percent, followed by 15.8 percent occurring when a pedestrian was crossing the street and 15.2 percent caused by a vehicle veering off of the road.

Due to the rise in fatal accidents by elderly drivers, the agency started requiring drivers aged 75 or older with a history of certain violations to take a driving skills test when renewing their driver's license.

In 2022, Japan saw a total of 300,839 accidents involving drivers of motorcycles and cars, with deaths and serious injuries hitting a new record low of 2,610 and 26,027, respectively.

The data showed deaths and injuries of pedestrians who were out as tourists or for recreation, dining, or being given a lift increased from 2 to 11 percent, apparently affected by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions from the past two years.

Accidents involving electric scooters rose by 12 cases from a year earlier to 41. One death was recorded, a first since data on scooters began in 2020, while 41 people were injured, up by 11.

Two-wheeled scooters have been attracting a growing number of users in Japan, especially in metropolitan areas. Users will no longer require a driver's license from July this year to ride them.

Deaths caused by drunken driving fell from the previous year by 32 cases to 120.

The number of elementary school children who were killed or seriously injured also fell by 91 from a year earlier to 618, with fatalities falling by seven to nine. Around 40 percent of children who were killed or injured as pedestrians were on their way to or from school.

A total of 336 cyclists were killed in 2022. While all cyclists will be advised to wear helmets from April, less than 10 percent of those who were killed or injured had been wearing one.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo