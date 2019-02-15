Fatal traffic accidents involving over-75s on rise in Japan

Japan saw a rise in the number of fatal accidents caused by drivers aged 75 and over in 2018, police data showed Thursday, highlighting the country's need to take further steps in curbing such accidents amid the aging of its population.

Elderly drivers caused a record 14.8 percent of the fatal accidents nationwide last year, according to the National Police Agency. Standing at 460, the figure was up 42 from the previous year for the first increase in six years.

In terms of fatal accidents per 100,000 drivers, the figure for the elderly rose from 7.7 to 8.2. In contrast, the figure for drivers aged under 75 dropped to 3.4 accidents.

As of the end of last year, Japan had 5.63 million drivers aged 75 and over, and the number is expected to grow rapidly in coming years.

"We need to take more preventive measures" as baby boomers join the ranks of the elderly, an NPA official said.

While Japan has already revised its road traffic law to toughen cognitive tests for elderly drivers, a panel at the agency is now considering introducing a conditional driver's license restricting its holder to driving only certain vehicles or in designated areas.

The number of all traffic accidents in 2018 stood at 430,601, with 3,532 fatalities, both down from the previous year. The number of deaths marked a record low since comparable data became available in 1948.

The police data also showed a twofold increase in the number of drivers caught not keeping a proper distance from other vehicles.

The rise in the number of such cases to 11,793 from 6,139 in 2017 apparently reflects increased efforts by the police to tackle dangerous driving practices including tailgating following fatal road-rage incidents.

In June 2017, a couple died and their two daughters were injured on an expressway in Kanagawa Prefecture after a man overtook the family's vehicle and forced it to stop in the passing lane, where they were hit from behind by a truck.

With a series of other road rage incidents following, the NPA instructed police forces nationwide in January last year to utilize all laws and regulations applicable to rein in dangerous driving.

© KYODO