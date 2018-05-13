Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Father, 6-year-old son still missing on Niigata mountain after 8 days

1 Comment
NIIGATA

A 37-year-old man and his six-year-old son who went mountain climbing on Mt Gozu in Agano, Niigata Prefecture, on May 5, are still missing despite an intensive search for the past eight days.

The search resumed on Monday morning, Fuji TV reported.

On Sunday, members of a mountain rescue team that specializes in disaster relief work joined police and firefighters in the search for Koya Shibuya and his son Sora, bringing the number of searchers to about 60. The two began climbing Mt Gozu on the morning of May 5 but failed to return home that evening. 

Helicopters and drones are also being used in the search which is focusing on a steep slope along a trail on Mt Matsudairayama where other climbers reported seeing a pair of hikers believed to be the missing parent and child. 

A helicopter dropped rescue team members near the peak of the mountain so they could work their way down during the search.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Let us all pray that  Koya Shibuya and his son will soon be found safe and sound.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo