Father, 6-year-old son still missing on Niigata mountain after 8 days

A 37-year-old man and his six-year-old son who went mountain climbing on Mt Gozu in Agano, Niigata Prefecture, on May 5, are still missing despite an intensive search for the past eight days.

The search resumed on Monday morning, Fuji TV reported.

On Sunday, members of a mountain rescue team that specializes in disaster relief work joined police and firefighters in the search for Koya Shibuya and his son Sora, bringing the number of searchers to about 60. The two began climbing Mt Gozu on the morning of May 5 but failed to return home that evening.

Helicopters and drones are also being used in the search which is focusing on a steep slope along a trail on Mt Matsudairayama where other climbers reported seeing a pair of hikers believed to be the missing parent and child.

A helicopter dropped rescue team members near the peak of the mountain so they could work their way down during the search.

