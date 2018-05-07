Father, son missing for 2 days in mountains in Niigata

A father and his son remained missing Monday two days after hiking in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, where search operations are continuing, according to local authorities.

Koya Shibuya, 37, and his 6-year-old son Sora went hiking at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Their family reported them missing at around 6 p.m. the following day, the police said.

Shibuya lost contact after telling his family by mobile phone on Sunday morning that he and his son would go down the mountain, they said.

The police said the two went to hike in the Gozu mountain range in Agano city.

Police search mainly covered the 582-meter Mt Akayasu and 524-meter Mt Ogi, both part of the mountain range.

