100-year-old Japanese tea master brewing message of peace in Sydney

By Rachael Bayliss-Chan
SYDNEY

Sen Genshitsu, a centenarian master of the Japanese tea ceremony, has spent decades traveling the globe to educate people about the cultural institution, promoting the idea of "peacefulness through a bowl of tea" in a lifelong mission that shows no signs of ebbing.

An unwavering commitment took Genshitsu to Sydney in early June to conduct a traditional ceremony under the theme of "tea sharing for peace," at an event marking the 60th anniversary of his Oceania mission.

The former grand master of Urasenke, one of the art's top three schools in Japan, demonstrated a "kencha" ritual tea offering and spoke of the virtues of the tea ceremony to an audience of around 200 people from Australia and neighboring countries on June 9.

Genshitsu, who was recruited to the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II and trained for suicide attack missions, said if people worldwide could share the spirit of mutual respect characterized by the tea ceremony, "there would be no more ugly conflicts."

Noting with sadness the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Genshitsu recalled his multiple visits to both countries and establishing a tea ceremony house in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

"Three days ago, I received a video of a tea ceremony being held in the tea ceremony house there," Genshitsu said in his speech.

"When I saw it, I cried. I want to go to Ukraine again," he continued, hoping that in whatever small way he could contribute to a return of peace.

Genshitsu, the 15th grand master of the Urasenke school from 1964 to 2002, was awarded Japan's Prime Minister's Award in April for his contribution to peace diplomacy and promoting Japanese culture. He has served as UNESCO goodwill ambassador since 2012.

He was born in 1923 into a family of the Urasenke school based in Kyoto, whose roots date back to Sen no Rikyu (1522-1591). The school perfected the style of tea ceremony based on the "wabi" aesthetic.

Despite celebrating his 100th birthday in April, Genshitsu deftly maneuvered the various tea-making implements before standing to deliver an impassioned lecture that lasted over 30 minutes.

During the ritual ceremony devoted to peace, the kimono-clad master made tea on stage in fluid movements, gently pouring hot water into a bowl before adding "matcha" ground tea powder and whisking it vigorously.

He attributes his longevity to drinking green tea and maintaining good posture. "I was drinking tea even in my mother's womb," Genshitsu quipped.

Margaret Price, 67, who teaches Japanese tea ceremony in the northeastern state of Queensland, said the visit to Australia by the former grand master was an excellent way to rekindle the enthusiasm of tea ceremony practitioners there and remind them of the true reason for practicing.

"The Daisosho...is a true force for diplomacy around the world and I think should be regarded as one of the treasures of Japan," said Price, referring to Genshitsu by the title that signifies his status as a former grand master.

