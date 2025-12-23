AI cameras speed up alerts on bear sightings in Japan

By Teppei Ishitobi

As bear sightings and attacks continue to unsettle communities, a new AI-powered surveillance system is emerging as a critical tool to help prevent dangerous encounters.

By automatically detecting bears near populated areas and alerting authorities in real time, the system is reshaping how local governments respond to wildlife threats.

The technology uses cameras installed near residential areas to monitor animal movement and identify bears before incidents occur. Once a bear is detected, local government officials are notified by email, allowing them to issue warnings and take swifter action.

The system is being introduced nationwide, including in Gunma, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures, amid a growing number of bear-related incidents.

Officially named the "AI-Based Automatic Detection and Notification System for Harmful Animals," the platform is commonly referred to as "B Alert," taking its name from the English initial for bears.

It was jointly developed by Hokuriku Electric Power Co, headquartered in Toyama, and Hokutsu Co, a communications systems company based in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Hokutsu representative Daisuke Wada highlighted one of the system's strengths, saying it can detect animals even in dimly lit areas where the human eye has difficulty identifying them.

The system relies on cameras equipped with communication functions that are mounted on trees in mountainous regions and along riverbanks bordering populated areas.

The cameras automatically capture images when they detect body heat, photographing animals such as bears, wild boars, and deer that pass through the area.

From the large volume of images transmitted by the cameras, cloud-based artificial intelligence filters out unnecessary data and focuses exclusively on identifying bears.

When a bear is detected, the system automatically sends images via email to relevant parties, including local government officials.

This automation allows authorities to respond without first dispatching staff to confirm sightings in person. As a result, warnings to residents can be issued more than 30 minutes faster than before, significantly improving response times.

In addition to prefectural governments, municipalities such as Toyama, Fukui, and Kobe have already adopted B Alert, reflecting its growing use as a preventative safety measure.

The development of B Alert was prompted by an incident in 2019 involving a Hokuriku Electric Power maintenance worker. While working on a power transmission tower in Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture, the worker was attacked by a bear and sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, the company began considering countermeasures internally.

At the same time, Toyama Prefecture was experiencing a series of bear-related incidents. Hokuriku Electric shared its concerns with the prefectural government, which subsequently allocated funding for a proof-of-concept experiment. This support led to the start of the system's development.

During development, the artificial intelligence was trained using approximately 60,000 photographs. These included images of bears as well as other wildlife.

Through repeated testing and refinement, the system's identification accuracy reportedly improved to 99.9 percent. Shigeo Hashimoto, deputy section chief at Hokuriku Electric's research institute, said the development team went through trial and error in areas such as camera selection and notification methods.

The need for faster detection became particularly evident in the fall in Toyama, when bears appeared in residential areas.

Two bears were culled under emergency hunting measures that allow municipalities to authorize shooting. In December, a couple in their 70s who were delivering newspapers was attacked and injured.

Against this backdrop, local officials and residents have expressed support for the system.

Hirokazu Sugibayashi, deputy chief of Toyama's forest policy division, said, "(B Alert) contributes to efficiency and labor savings at a time when staff shortages are an ongoing challenge."

Terumasa Yokogoshi, chairman of a neighborhood association in an area affected by repeated bear sightings, said the system provides "welcome reassurance and peace of mind for residents."

© KYODO