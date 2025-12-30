Anxiety in Japan as giant pandas to be returned to China

Giant panda Xiao Xiao eats bamboo at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Dec 16, a day after Japan announced two pandas will be returned to China in January.

Giant pandas from China have delighted visitors to zoos in Japan for more than 50 years, but fans are now anxious that the star attractions may disappear altogether amid an intensifying diplomatic row over Taiwan.

Japan's two remaining giant pandas -- twins Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao -- will return to China in January, leaving none for the first time since 1972, when China gifted a pair to Japan following the normalization of bilateral ties after World War II.

Kang Kang and Lan Lan, the first giant pandas to arrive in Japan, helped draw a record 7,640,000 visitors in 1974, according to Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo.

Since then, China has leased pandas to Japan as part of so-called panda diplomacy.

The current panda crisis comes after remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Japan possibly defending Taiwan in an emergency. Her words infuriated China and cast a cloud over prospects of any new pandas.

Ueno Zoo's pandas sparked a craze across the country and the emergence of a panda-loving generation of Japanese, leading to panda loans to other facilities such as Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, and Oji Zoo, in Kobe.

In 1984, however, pandas were classified under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, commonly known as the "Washington Convention," and international trade for commercial purposes was banned.

Ueno Zoo faced a crisis in the 2000s. Ling Ling, a male panda that had lived there since 1992, died in April 2008, leaving no more of the animals at the zoo.

The sense of loss felt by zoo officials and locals was palpable. However, following a campaign by the government and other stakeholders, male and female pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin arrived in Japan in 2011.

Their cub, Shan Shan, was born in 2017, before her siblings Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao -- female and male, respectively -- were born in 2021.

Under the Washington Convention, the pandas were reclassified as "loans" to Japan for breeding and research purposes. China retains ownership of the pandas and they must eventually be returned.

Saying farewell to the animals has pained many Japanese people. Shan Shan returned to China in 2023, followed by Ri Ri and Shin Shin in 2024. At Adventure World, three pandas including Eimei returned in 2023, with a total of four returned this year.

Both Ueno and Wakayama zoos have seen throngs line the streets, with many people in tears, as the pandas were shipped away.

In June, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei in Ueno became the sole remaining pandas in the country. Their return in January was decided this month.

Whenever a panda died or was returned, China would lend a new one. But panda lovers worry that may no longer be the case due to the dispute over Taiwan.

China has urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, citing deteriorating public safety, and has suspended imports of Japanese seafood.

"If tensions between Japan and China persist, China may refrain from new loans, and pandas may no longer be seen in Japan," Chinese newspaper Beijing Daily quoted a Chinese expert as saying.

Commentators have called it "panda sanctions."

Given their immense popularity in Japan, the animals may be used as a diplomatic card for China to get Takaichi to retract her remarks. In 2011, however, even though bilateral ties were frosty, China allowed Ri Ri and Shin Shin to go to Japan.

Despite the escalating tensions, an official from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Construction, which oversees Ueno Zoo, intends to request a new panda loan, as it has done in the past.

"We are communicating with the China Wildlife Conservation Association -- not the Chinese government -- for the purpose of wildlife protection and research," the official said. "I don't know how much the political aspect is involved."

Private-sector efforts also significantly influence panda invitations.

"Pandas are envoys of peace between Japan and China," said Yukinori Yokomi, secretary general of the Japan-China Friendship Association, which has served as a bridge between the nations. "We are deeply worried as exchange events between Japan and China are ceasing to exist."

Panda enthusiasts are also expressing their fears.

A 42-year-old man from Kyoto Prefecture visiting Ueno Park in November said, "Pandas are special animals that soothe your mind just to look at. While I understand the complexities of Japan-China diplomatic relations, I hope they remain in Ueno for the sake of the children who look forward to seeing them."

When asked how she feels about Japan having no more pandas, the man's 5-year-old daughter, who was cuddling a stuffed panda, replied, "I'd be sad if the cute pandas disappear."

