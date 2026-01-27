Audio evidence helps resolve bullying cases in Japanese schools

By Maiko Aiyama

In disputes over school bullying, the truth is often buried beneath conflicting claims, and in some cases, children end up taking their own lives before responsibility is established.

In Chiba, east of Tokyo, an audio analyst is using sound recordings to uncover facts that schools and authorities struggle to determine.

Mutsutoshi Muraoka runs the Chiba Audio Communication Lab, where he analyzes audio recordings to determine what occurred in disputed incidents, including cases of bullying.

By examining sounds captured on recorders, security cameras and online voice chats, he says it is possible to establish objective evidence -- and, in some cases, help prevent tragedy.

"I've heard the sounds made by a number of children just before they died," Muraoka said.

He recalled a case in which police asked him to analyze audio from security camera footage of a junior high school girl who jumped to her death. By examining the impact sound, he determined her posture during the fall.

The work takes a heavy emotional toll. "I see my own child in the suffering child, and it becomes unbearable," he said. "We must do something before they make the worst possible choice."

Muraoka uses techniques such as noise removal and voiceprint analysis to identify the characteristics and direction of sounds. The lab's technical capabilities have drawn a growing number of requests from police departments and lawyers across Japan.

Requests related to bullying alone exceeded 40 cases in 2025, according to Muraoka, a sharp increase from just a few cases two years earlier.

In one earlier case, a junior high school boy who had stopped attending school due to bullying sought help together with his mother. Each time he attempted to return to school, Muraoka said, he was bullied again. After discussing the situation as a family, they secretly placed an IC recorder in his school bag.

The recording captured a voice telling him to die.

When teachers questioned students, the boy who had spoken denied targeting the victim, saying it was "just a joke among friends" directed at another student.

Muraoka analyzed the classroom's sound reflection rate and concluded that the voice had been directed toward the boy who requested the analysis.

Schools often struggle to make judgments based solely on conflicting statements from students, and in some cases are unable to take decisive action. In such situations, Muraoka said, audio analysis can provide clarity.

"The audio becomes evidence that reveals the truth," he said.

Muraoka urges parents to consider audio recording as a means of protecting their children, and children themselves to see it as a way to protect their own lives.

In April last year, Muraoka launched a free school in Chiba aimed at children who have stopped attending regular school because of bullying. About 10 students, ranging from elementary to junior high school age, currently attend.

Running the school has broadened his perspective. "Both the perpetrator and the victim are people who must be protected," Muraoka said, adding that he has come to better understand the difficulties teachers face in dealing with bullying cases.

Bullying has also expanded beyond classrooms into online spaces, including multiplayer games. Recordings of abusive language such as "We don't need someone like you" and "I'll come after you at your house," spoken during voice chats, have also been analyzed and used as evidence, he said.

"How can we save lives that should be saved?" Muraoka said.

He continues to face the audio recordings each day, examining them one by one in an effort to uncover facts -- and, he hopes, prevent further loss.

