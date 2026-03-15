Beloved station melodies fade as JR East pursues cost cuts

By Tomomi Kobayashi

The distinctive melodies that have long marked train departures across East Japan Railway Co's network are steadily falling silent, as the company accelerates a shift toward one-man operations and modernized equipment.

For many passengers and communities, the change signals the fading of a small but cherished piece of railway culture.

In the Tokyo metropolitan area, JR East's station departure melodies -- once triggered by conductors on the platform -- have been discontinued at a growing number of stations.

The move is largely tied to the elimination of conductor roles under one-man operation and to upgrades in broadcasting systems. Even on regional lines, where the melodies have remained relatively common, their future is uncertain.

"They won't be around forever," a JR East executive said.

At Kawasaki Station, a march-like rendition of the "Kawasaki City Anthem" recently played from an unlikely source: a palm-sized capsule toy designed to mimic the platform button that once triggered the tune.

The melody -- formerly heard on the station's Nambu Line platform -- was discontinued in March 2025. In its place, the station now uses a standardized melody shared across multiple locations.

The toy was produced through a collaboration between JR East and the city in an effort to preserve the sound in some form. A city official compared the shift to standardization to "a favorite local shop turning into a chain store," lamenting the loss of local character.

Similar nostalgia has surfaced at Noborito Station, also in Kawasaki, where capsule toys released in January reproduce an anime theme song that once served as one of the three melodies played at the station. The tune reflects the legacy of manga creator Fujiko F. Fujio, who lived nearby for many years.

Fans and residents alike have voiced sadness at the disappearance of melodies rooted in local culture and history.

The operational logic behind the changes is straightforward. As JR East expands one-man train services to address staff shortages, the traditional method of playing station melodies becomes impractical.

While conductors could step onto the platform and press the playback button after arrival, drivers operating alone cannot leave the cab.

On the Nambu Line, JR East discontinued locally distinctive melodies at eight stations, including Kawasaki, following the March 2025 timetable revision. Standard melodies, when used, are now triggered by drivers from inside the train.

Beyond the capital region, distinctive tunes still echo at some stations -- but their future is similarly uncertain.

At Ishinomaki Station in Miyagi Prefecture, the gentle melody heard on the Senseki Line platform was composed in 2002 by local composer Koji Izumi, now 78. He said he wrote the piece by first putting into words the images he associated with the fishing port town and then translating them into music as a tribute to his hometown.

For some residents, the sound carries deep personal meaning. Ishinomaki resident Norimasa Chiba has set the melody as his mobile phone ringtone.

"It's a familiar sound from my hometown," Chiba said. "When I hear a local station melody while travelling, it makes me want to look up information about the area."

Yet staffing shortages are also pressing in the Tohoku region. Miyaginohara Station in Sendai -- the closest stop to the home stadium of Pacific League baseball team the Rakuten Eagles -- discontinued its baseball-themed station melody at the end of February ahead of the introduction of one-man operation on the Senseki Line on March 14.

Takashi Takaoka, head of JR East's Tohoku Area Headquarters, emphasized that the melodies are not essential for safety.

"Some stations keep them as advertising for local businesses, but demand is low in Tohoku," he said.

With technology now capable of ensuring safe operations under one-man service, he added, maintaining the melodies at lightly staffed stations has become increasingly difficult.

For many passengers, however, the quiet platforms mark more than an operational shift -- they signal the gradual disappearance of a soundtrack to everyday travel.

© KYODO