Chinese JETs cherish links to Japan despite soured ties

At a time when bilateral relations between China and Japan remain fraught, personal relationships established by Chinese alumni of a Japanese government-backed exchange program have helped create ties that would not otherwise exist.

As the two nations celebrated the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties, former participants of the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program from China, who once worked as coordinators for international relations at municipalities in Japan, fondly recalled their "life-changing" experiences.

Although the program is not widely known in China, JET has a 30-year history in the country.

Chinese who have taken part were employed primarily as local government coordinators rather than assistant language teachers, who account for some 90 percent of total participants in the program. This reflects the fact that Chinese is not a subject covered by compulsory education in Japan, while English, an official language of nations where most of the program's participants come from, is.

So far, about 1,500 Chinese JETs have worked in Japan, accounting for only 2 percent of the participants who have hailed from around 75 countries, according to data from the program organizer, the Council of Local Authorities for International Relations.

About 90 percent of Chinese JETs are recruited through recommendations from their workplace -- usually, Chinese local governments -- and the rest are selected through open recruitment. According to the CLAIR Beijing office, many are sent to Japanese municipalities that are sister cities of their hometowns.

To work as a coordinator, Chinese JET applicants must have a Japanese proficiency equivalent of "N1," the highest level under the five-category Japanese-Language Proficiency Test. Hence, many major in the Japanese language at university.

Dispatches of Chinese JETs have been greatly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand from municipalities for Chinese coordinators was strong before the global health crisis, as regions competed to attract Chinese tourists and promote their products for export, CLAIR officials said.

Li Di, who now works at trading house Mitsui & Co.'s Beijing office, said she developed a teamwork ethic at Kirishima city hall in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, where she worked as a coordinator between 2017 and 2019 alongside JETs from South Korea and the United States, as well as local government officials.

"I learned how to work toward a common goal with people from different backgrounds and developed skills to plan exchange events. That experience helps me in my current job" in corporate planning and administration, said Li, now in her late 20s.

As a JET coordinator, the Xian native provided Chinese translation for the city's website and pamphlets, welcomed guests from China, communicated with Chinese-speaking residents and tourists, and introduced Chinese culture at workshops for locals, including children.

"Unlike (people in) big cities, residents in Japan's countryside have few chances for international exchanges," Li said. "I felt it rewarding to interact with children who were really curious and enjoyed" the workshops, in which she introduced Chinese greetings, cooking, songs, crafts and traditional games.

Although she sometimes noticed "discriminatory" attitudes, such as Japanese who might deem Chinese "rude," and felt "misunderstood" at times, Li said there were no serious difficulties as most of her colleagues were keen to promote and enhance the Japan-China relationship.

"It cannot be helped because in Japan, people almost every day hear negative news" about China, Li said.

She added the JET program is extremely important because it can help create more foreign fans of Japan though alumni relaying their experiences and perceptions of "real" Japanese people when they return home.

She says such benefits can only be gained from long-term stays, not short trips.

Another former Chinese JET, who did not wish to be identified by name, said when she worked as a coordinator at the Iwate prefectural government in northeastern Japan between 2012 and 2014, governmental exchanges were temporarily suspended due to strained bilateral ties over a territorial row, which sparked anti-Japan protests across China.

But it did not stop her from encouraging Chinese tourists to visit.

"At that time, 'Nambu' ironware (of Iwate Prefecture) was hugely popular in mainland China as well as Taiwan and I promoted the craftwork to visitors" from the island and southern China's Guangzhou city, she recalled.

The former JET said despite worsening Japan-China ties, she never heard a disparaging word from Japanese colleagues and enjoyed her stint with two other JET coordinators from other countries.

Zhao Hanhong, 44, said she is "grateful" for her 2003-2005 JET experience as a coordinator in Yonago city in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, because the joy of teaching Chinese to locals led to her current profession as a Japanese language teacher back home. She has started a business supporting those who wish to study in Japan.

"I was the second JET coordinator from China in Yonago and many residents were interested" in exchange events such as cooking "gyoza" dumplings, Zhao said. Some elderly people who were born in China before and during World War II also participated, she added.

Although sent to Yonago on a recommendation by the foreign affairs office of Shanxi Province, Zhao decided not to return following the end of her term, instead enrolling at Hiroshima University graduate school to become a Japanese language teacher.

She is also thankful to the program on a more personal level as it introduced her to her husband, who worked as a JET coordinator at the Mie prefectural government.

The two met at his send-off party and since had a daughter, now 5, to whom Zhao has begun teaching simple Japanese. "I want her to become a JET when she grows up so we can be a JET family," she joked.

In July, a Sennan city assemblywoman in Osaka Prefecture sparked controversy by questioning the municipal government policy of hiring a Chinese JET coordinator, citing national security concerns.

Her comments drew criticism from Sennan Mayor Yuma Yamamoto and human rights groups as discriminatory, and the city assembly later adopted a resolution seeking an apology. At present, one Chinese JET coordinator works at the city hall.

Zhao said her old Japanese friend always says friendship transcends nations. "I believe actual contact and exchanges with Chinese people could clear up misunderstandings" of some Japanese who have never communicated with Chinese, she said.

Shigehiro Chikamatsu, head of the CLAIR Beijing office, said he believes Chinese JETs and alumni can "act as bridges" that will help develop the program in the future.

