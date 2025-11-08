Drones take flight in Japan's disaster efforts

Photo taken on Aug 15 shows a drone deployed near the site of the Awa Odori traditional folk dance festival in the western Japan city of Tokushima.

By Asako Sugiyama

Japan is turning to drones to issue evacuation calls during natural disasters such as tsunamis and torrential rains.

The unmanned aircraft can deliver urgent warnings from the air, enabling faster and safer responses when seconds count. The initiative gained traction after the Great East Japan Earthquake, when several municipal employees died while urging residents to flee.

Now, local governments hope drones can save lives -- though high costs remain a major barrier to their widespread use.

In August, during the Awa Odori festival in the western Japan city of Tokushima -- an event that draws large crowds of tourists -- a drone equipped with speakers and GPS was stationed on the roof of a nearby pumping station.

If an earthquake were to occur, the drone would fly over the adjacent river and broadcast messages urging dancers and spectators to move to higher ground.

The decision to deploy drones stemmed from last year's festival, when authorities issued a temporary warning about the increased risk of a massive quake around the Nankai Trough stretching from central to southwestern Japan along the Pacific coast.

The organizing committee hurriedly posted evacuation route maps at the venue, but the effort caused confusion and concern among visitors. "It was hastily prepared and caused anxiety," recalled committee chairman Koji Shono.

Immediately after that experience, officials began working on countermeasures, leading to the introduction of the drone system this year. "This time, we could proudly welcome spectators," said Shono.

Masami Abe, president of Tokushima-based company Survey, which operates the drones, added, "This ensures the safety of security staff and firefighters."

Sendai in northeastern Japan was one of the first municipalities to adopt the system, launching it in October 2022.

The city's decision was shaped by its tragic experience during the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, when some city employees and volunteer firefighters lost their lives trying to warn residents.

Today, when a tsunami warning is issued, two drones automatically take off toward the coastline, broadcasting warning sounds and voice messages to alert beachgoers and surfers.

The system was first used in a real situation during an earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in July.

"It takes time for staff to gather, especially at night or on holidays, so this system offers high responsiveness. It can save lives," said a Sendai city official.

Other municipalities are following suit with demonstration tests.

In March 2024, Miyako in Iwate Prefecture, also northeastern Japan, conducted a tsunami evacuation drill using drones equipped with cameras and loudspeakers. Operators monitored live footage and guided participants acting as evacuees with instructions such as "Go right."

In April, Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan carried out similar tests in the town of Tsubata, simulating river flooding caused by heavy rain.

However, the prefecture has not yet moved to full-scale operation. "The aircraft are expensive, and maintenance costs are high," said a prefectural official. "We can't justify introducing them unless we find ways to use them during normal times."

Cost remains a major hurdle, according Kenzo Nonami, a professor emeritus at Chiba University and expert in robotics.

Most drones used for disaster management are custom-made, meaning prices are unlikely to fall without wider adoption. "The national government should provide the aircraft or help cover deployment and maintenance costs," he said.

As Japan continues to face frequent natural disasters, drones are emerging as valuable tools for rapid and safe evacuations. With proper support, experts believe they could soon become a standard part of the country's disaster-response arsenal.

