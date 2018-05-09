Employers search for ways to support workers with young-onset dementia

Katsushi Oshiro, 43, a former salesman diagnosed with young-onset dementia, takes a bus to a car dealership where he works four days a week, being careful to view the route on his commute using photos and a map to avoid getting lost.

Oshiro found out about his illness three years ago, but instead of obliging him to quietly retire -- as is often the case with people who suffer from the illness -- his employer, a Toyota outlet in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, transferred him from sales to a car washing position.

Oshiro now cleans about 40 cars in an eight-hour workday, using an automated washing machine and a handy vacuum, then wiping the cars down.

"He works carefully and efficiently," says Yukiharu Uehara, the manager of the outlet.

Vehicles he has washed are moved by his co-workers as Oshiro had to surrender his driver's license because of the illness. Workers in maintenance and sales all help him when he needs it.

"Supporting each other is a natural thing to do," Uehara says.

People with dementia, the most common form of which is Alzheimer's disease, suffer from a progressive decline in mental functioning -- loss of memory, intellect and social skills.

The term young-onset dementia describes the illness diagnosed in working-age people, under 65. The health ministry estimates there are approximately 38,000 people who suffer from young-onset dementia in Japan.

Although still searching for ways to utilize the abilities of people who suffer from the illness, workplaces in Japan are gradually becoming more supportive.

Employers seek help from health and labor experts as well as understanding from colleagues to make arrangements for affected workers, such as giving them easier tasks and allowing them longer breaks.

In Oshiro's case, he was moved from sales when he started to exhibit symptoms such as being unable to recognize his customers. He would sometimes get lost on the way to work and hide in the back in a storehouse to take breaks, due to his fatigue.

Oshiro says he was frustrated at first and wanted to return to his sales job. He also thought he might be dismissed from work altogether and was overcome with fear that he might be unable to support his wife and three daughters.

But he was able to keep his job, and now his boss allows him to take breaks when he needs to.

"I get nervous since I'm forgetful. But I really appreciate the support from everybody," Oshiro says.

Saori Nakano, 50, a local coordinator for supporting workers with young-onset dementia, played a key role in Oshiro's case.

She consulted with prefectural job-placement staff and personnel officials at the car dealership to arrange adequate working conditions for him. She also sent a "job coach" to give him direct advice, while holding "supporter training seminars" to improve understanding of dementia among his co-workers.

Nakano credits the cooperation of the entire company for Oshiro's success thus far.

A 44-year-old nursing care worker who has young-onset dementia in Miyagi Prefecture gets similar support from his employer and co-workers.

The man, who has 10 years of experience and declined to give his name, has been able to continue working at a group home care facility for the elderly in the city of Natori since being diagnosed.

Due to his illness, he made a series of mistakes while working at a different facility and was forced to resign.

But afterward, he was hired by the other facility under the "disabled worker employment quota system" designed to encourage businesses to hire more people with disabilities.

Since he has difficulty remembering work procedures, he does not work night shifts nor does he help the elderly take baths. He feels frustrated because he cannot do the job completely.

But his co-workers put their trust in him to assist with meals and keep a watchful eye on the elderly residents.

"To begin with, he is an excellent nurse," says Keiko Sasaki, the manager of the facility. She entrusts him with jobs he is good at. "His calm way of caring is the work of a professional. There is a lot others can learn from him."

In 2016, Japan enacted a law banning discrimination against the disabled. Among its elements is the requirement that public office workers provide assistance, such as reading aloud documents for the visually impaired and communicating by writing with people with hearing difficulties.

Japan is aiming to boost the employment of people with physical and mental disabilities. The labor ministry has raised the target for employment of disabled people to 585,000 by the end of the year starting April 2022 from 496,000 as of June 2017.

In April, the law concerning the disabled worker employment quota was revised. Private sector businesses are now required to ensure that employees with disabilities make up 2.2 percent of their total, up from the previously required 2 percent. People with young-onset dementia have been added to the calculation.

Along with the rise in the employment quota, the scope has also been expanded to cover companies with 45.5 or more employees (with part-time staff counted as 0.5) compared to the previous figure of 50 or more employees.

Takashi Mihara, social security policy researcher at the NLI Research Institute, says that arranging appropriate conditions for workers with dementia is similar to making "reasonable considerations" for people with disabilities under the 2016 law.

"Disabilities and illnesses can happen to anybody," Mihara says. When it becomes more common to work toward arranging the appropriate working conditions for people with dementia, "It will help create a society that accommodates many people."

