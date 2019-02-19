Extended Golden Week loses luster for working parents

Japan's Golden Week holiday, extended to 10 days this year to celebrate the imperial succession, has left in limbo those working parents who are unable to take the whole time off, as most nurseries and kindergartens will be closed.
Scheduled to begin Saturday, April 27, and run through Monday, May 6, people working in medical and nursing care services, tourism staff and beauticians, among others, will in many cases have to work right through the break.
While the government seems to have decreed the holiday without giving much thought to the issue, some municipalities are scrambling to assess the feasibility of making extra provision for the holiday.
"It looks like I'll have to work since it will be a busy period," said a 36-year-old female employee of an accounting office in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture. Her husband is also expected to work.
The nursery school the couple uses for their 4-year-old daughter plans to close for the entire holiday period.
"Small companies can't afford to close for 10 straight days. The government should have been more considerate of working people who leave their children with others, when it decided to create the extended holiday. The feeling is it made light of the situation as if to say, 'Someone will do something'," the woman said.
The Diet passed a bill in December to designate May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito, 58, ascends the imperial throne, a one-off national holiday.
With April 29 and May 3-6 already assigned as national or public holidays in 2019, April 30 and May 2 then became public holidays as Japanese law stipulates that any weekday sandwiched by national holidays itself becomes a holiday.
Complaints about this year's Golden Week have been growing on the internet. Some say they are unable to leave children with their grandparents because they also work, or live too far away.
Some childcare centers and kindergartens open on Saturdays but close on Sundays and holidays.
Although some local governments will take children at designated childcare centers specifically open during the long holiday if booked in advance, the number of available staff is limited.
The committees in both houses of the Diet, which deliberated the bill to create the 10-day holiday, adopted an additional resolution urging the government to "take all possible measures to avoid any trouble in the life of the people," including childcare services.
But an official in charge at the Cabinet Office said, "It's difficult for the government to introduce unified countermeasures."
As municipal governments are responsible for overseeing authorized childcare centers, the official said, local governments should devise their own solutions.
But an official in the municipal government of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, said, "Nothing really has been decided by us. It would help if the government laid out a course of action."
Some other local authorities, including Tokyo's Toshima Ward, are considering the expansion of temporary services.
While more than 5,000 children are routinely looked after at day-care centers in Toshima Ward, only 40 are accepted during the holiday. "We are studying if we can open more facilities as an exception" during the 10-day holiday, a Toshima official said.
A key question is whether enough childcare workers can be procured. A social welfare corporation operating authorized childcare centers across Japan is set to accept children, if requested, during the period. "We have to manage somehow," said an official.
Mika Ikemoto, a senior researcher at the Japan Research Institute, said the central government should "proactively" adopt countermeasures in cooperation with local governments "without leaving the matter to parents and care facilities."© KYODO
ClippetyClop
Japan doesn't have the procedures in place for 'fun' over an extended period. We should ship the entire population over to the Med for the summer months, let the locals show them what taking time off work really means.
Cp
Is it too much to ask some of these companies to be flexible with its workers? Even if the company 'must' operate through the holiday period, break down the staff to a minimum shifts and give customers notice. Same for hospitals. Limited operating hours or have people work remotely.
I can understand those shops/departments that directly benefit when the masses are off, but why does an accountant need to come into the office?
I love how people are blaming the government and not giving one look at their companies who force them to work through holidays. A lot of those workers will be playing minesweeper or watching the paint peel off the walls.
Translation: Neither side wants to take responsibility.
This is truly why any effort to get Japanese people to have more children will have a tough time gaining any traction. The source of the problem is this awkward employee-to-company loyalty people have here.
Bugle Boy of Company B
People are going to need a vacation after this vacation
Derek Grebe
I wondered how long it would take before this once-in-a-lifetime celebration became tarred with the “Troublesome” brush.
The concept of just enjoying yourself seems to be unimaginable to a lot of people in this burg.
Also, why can’t these firms who are already brewing up the “we must all work together and not burden our coworkers” Kool-Aid for airbrushing national holidays out of the staffs’ collective consciousness get their heads around the concept of a rota system?
Nope, unless all the staff bowl up to look, blank-eyed and earnest at an Excel sheet for 14 hours a day, holiday or not, civilization will crumble around us.
kawabegawa198
Ten days off! I am so glad I am single with no kids!
buzzyboy
Unbelievable. This country can make the Walkman and Hybrid cars, but can't figure out holiday time or what to do about childcare. Phshhhh!
Reckless
If I take a vacation for 10 days over GW with my wife and 3 sons I would be broke!
J-Dake
So I take this as these industries are "essential" while childcare is not. Not that this is any surprise given this administration's track record.
papigiulio
Does the government give much thought to any issue?
What Japan STILL doesn't understand is that letting EVERYBODY take a holiday at once causes problems. Lunchtime, EVERYONE rushes out 12 pm to get their bentou, which causes huge lines in front of the convenience stores or crammed cafes.
Let people eat lunch later or earlier. Let people take days of earlier or later. Jesus Christ it's not rocketscience.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Cp
Great post but far toooo logical as tij.
Disillusioned
The government passed a bill without giving it much thought? That's so hard to believe, NOT!
Companies will just have to suck it up and let their staff take time off. I can understand these families complaining about daycare centers being closed, but surely at least one parent will get the time off. One of my friends is actually really angry about this extended break and it will cost his company in excess of ¥1 million yen in lost productivity due to having to close the doors for the extended period. I told him to sue the government to recoup his lost earnings. "lol" :D
Oh, by the way, who remembers Premium Friday?
Cricky
It's funny that a whole society has not a clue what to do with time off, have to ask the government what to do? The government have no idea? Asking a group of 70 years olds what to do with free time they have no idea. Open brown bags I guess.
TigersTokyoDome
So make it illegal for working parents with childcare to work over those government holidays. Simple.
If a working parent has childcare, give them the national holiday. End of story.
Eyeblack
You can blame companies for not giving people time off however it is a fact that many companies cannot afford to close for 10 days. The government did take this all too lightly and will not save small companies from the financial difficulty or bankruptcy.
Cricky
Really it's so funny! What do I do if I'm not allowed to work? Confusion, idiots.
TigersTokyoDome
Offices do not need to open during national holidays. But as usual there is manager pressure for people to go in on weekends and holidays. It should just be law that ANY business must give a parent with childcare the holiday.
Serrano
as most nurseries and kindergartens will be closed.
This is no surprise. Teachers always get all the holidays off.
smithinjapan
One of the ironies I've Always noticed here is that despite most Japanese and some non-Japanese claiming (without having been elsewhere in some cases) Japan is the safest place in the world, people scoff at the idea of babysitting.
Parent: "What?? Leave my baby with someone I hardly know? Forget it! I ONLY leave my baby with an unlicensed, cheaper, understaffed day care center!"
Well, this is what you get. Hard to blame them, though. I mean, parents can't even trust their kids to study for tests and aren't allowed to do anything when a child is in their third year of junior high or high school.
cloa513
Those were ideas by radicals (outsiders) in Japanese industry. Mainstream ideas and organisation are awful.
Most countries handle holiday time badly with imposed public holidays rather than let people take holidays when it good for them and the business they work for.
cracaphat
The "luster" was really only for kids and the travel/hospitality industry.Kids not having school to go to and the jacked up, rip-off prices that is customary done. The travel industry clearly greased the right hands for this unnecessary long holiday. And what about the parents who have to work,yet children aren't at school?
Blacklabel
Everyone must suffer equally. That’s how it is here. If you can’t vacation neither can I. If you can, I must also vacation at the same exact time as you. How else would everywhere we would want to go know to raise prices only for those days?
sakurala
Why not have communities have (young) elderly care for the children for a bit. I think around my city they have a service like this for those in need of a few hour break. Prople on pensions won’t likely be going anywhere during the vacation because they know how insane it is to travel then and would be glad to be of service.
Sh1mon M4sada
Unbelievable!!! You get given a golden goose (ie extended holiday from a conservative government), and yet there are people saying the golden eggs are too heavy to carry.
oyatoi
If America was really serious about reducing the trade imbalance with Japan, it would begin by quantifying the total value accruing to Japan Inc. of each one of these elsewhere taken for granted but here foregone holidays and all the unpaid “service” overtime that constitutes the greatest structural impediment. Japan will only willingly change its ways when external pressure is brought to bear and the rigged playing field that ensures public holidays are seen as troublesome is finally ended.
Educator60
CrickyToday 06:03 pm JST
“Really it's so funny! What do I do if I'm not allowed to work? Confusion, idiots.”
This article isn’t about what people should do on their days off.
marcelito
It's funny that a whole society has not a clue what to do with time off, have to ask the government what to do? The government have no idea? Asking a group of 70 years olds what to do with free time they have no idea.
Indeed....but fear not, the unique Japanese response to this holiday conundrum ( as well as all the other challenging issues around us) is no doubt being prepared as we speak....ladies and gentlemen , I give you the one and only.....allmighty .... expert study panel ' .
Toasted Heretic
If some really feel guilty or at a loss at what to do over the holidays, why not volunteer for charity work?
Help the homeless, soup kitchens etc.
Otherwise, relax and enjoy what you are lucky to have in your lives.
expat
Going back in time, there has never been an expression for "free time" in Japan, because it didn't exist. People still don't know what to do when they're not being told what to do.
Yubaru
Personally would love to see all those folks in the service industry go on strike during the extended break.
Patricia Yarrow
Now, now, people. Let's take a deep breather and come up with more good ideas that may help. This ten-day break is going to cause a lot of problems. However, I agree with the accountants staying out of the office. Service industry, though, not going to happen. Could use a lot more daycare for the tykes, it would seem.
Cricky
Educator60, it kind of is! Don't you see that an extended holiday raises questions about what to do? And many people have no idea? Free time is not available most Japanese people have never had it that's why a serious number of consecutive days off causes confusion.
Open Minded
Why saying 10 days holidays?
There are 4 days of weekend and already 3 days from standard Golden Week.
It is a mere 3 additional days, or have I missed something?
Yubaru
You are missing something. April 30th and May 2nd became "holiday"s because of the Japanese law that states any single day between two national holidays becomes a holiday itself. So the government made May 1st a holiday this year making it a 10 day straight break.
Putting it all together makes it a hell of a lot harder for many families who have to work and there is no child care available.
canigetawhatwhat
Premium Golden week. A failure like premium Friday.
zizou2016
People know what to do during their time off. The article is about what doing if you hav kids and must work.
A problem I see is that by having a 10 days off, many employees will refrain more than before to take their due paid holidays, knowing that next year Shogatsu will also be a 9 days off period
Strangerland
4+3+3=...
Open Minded
@Strangeland
Thanks for the maths :-)
But for me 10 days holidays means 2 full weeks vacations, not 1 week in-between 2 weekends.