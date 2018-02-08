Female temp worker's fight for labor equality a full-time job

On a Wednesday in early December 2017 Teruko Watanabe left home for her office job of more than 16 and a half years at a consulting firm in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. But that was to be the last time she made the commute, as when she got there she was informed her contract had been terminated.

The news, which came from the staffing agency, hit Watanabe hard. The client asked that she turn in her ID badge at the end of the day despite her having dedicated a significant part of her life to the business.

That same evening, Watanabe, 58, gave her badge to a colleague and left the office for the last time.

For temp workers like Watanabe, there are no bonuses, no reimbursements for transportation fees and no severance payouts.

And because of amendments to the labor contract law, people like her are in constant peril of losing their jobs because employers want to avoid being tied down by a rule that allows temp workers to remain.

Watanabe started on an hourly wage of 1,750 yen. She renewed her contract every three months, more than 60 times, but over the more than 16 years received a minuscule pay raise of only 80 yen.

"Temps are treated just like objects," said Watanabe in a recent interview with Kyodo News. "Working is not only for earning an income, it also gives connections to society and allows a person to build a career, but temp employees can't do this."

Watanabe was a temp office equipment administrator, but was also called on to answer phones and attend to overseas clients. She was remunerated at a level less than half of a regular employee 10 years her junior. There is no bereavement, maternity, paternity or sick leave for temp workers, either.

"There was discrimination, a feeling that they neither acknowledge my character nor my family's," she said.

Watanabe was born into a working-class family in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward. Her father was a private railway conductor and her mother had a job making clothing pattern samples.

During her college years, she was a member of a research society on women's history and even took part in the radical protest movement against Narita airport on the outskirts of Tokyo.

Watanabe later became a single mother to two children and worked part-time jobs at a supermarket and for a life insurance company before taking up the temp consulting firm job. Now her children are grown and she lives alone.

According to a Tokyo-based union for temporary workers, because of the amendment to the labor contract law, more and more employees like Watanabe are seeing their contracts terminated.

Why? Under the revised law, workers on fixed-term contracts are entitled to apply for open-ended employment, granting them permanent status if they work continuously for the same employer and repeatedly renew their contract for a period of five years or more.

But the law was not designed to allow it to be implemented retroactively, meaning those who had already worked more than five years were not credited for their time spent in the job. With the law enacted on April 1, 2013, the job-security it intended to provide for those eligible was not to become a reality until April 1, 2018.

So after the law came into force, to avoid having to permanently hire their temp staff, some employers moved people onto short-term contracts.

According to an article published in the Japan Times by Hifumi Okunuki, an associate professor at Sagami Women's University who specializes in labor issues, "Some employers put new hires on one-year contracts with a three-renewal limit, or a five-year maximum with no renewal possible afterward."

So, with March 31 being D-Day -- the first day which companies are required to hand out permanent contracts -- it appears some employers are terminating temp employees to avoid having to do so.

Until now, temporary employment at the same workplace was limited to three years, except for those engaged in 26 specific jobs designated as requiring specialized skills or knowledge.

A revision to the law, which took effect on Sept 30, 2015, makes it obligatory for temp agencies to provide permanency of employment by requesting corporate clients hire temp workers directly when they reach their term limits.

It also abolishes the exemption for the 26 specialized roles, placing an industry-wide three-year cap on all temporary workers doing the same jobs at the same company.

Critics say, however, the revised law is encouraging unscrupulous employers to shed their cheap to employ, easy to fire temp staff.

Watanabe, who has been giving talks at gatherings held by the Japan Federation of Bar Associations since 2011, and writing for professional journals, appeared in person to voice her opinion during deliberations on the revised law by the Committee on Health, Welfare and Labor in the House of Councillors.

"We aim to abolish a law that allows temporary employees to lose their jobs every three years. Temporary workers are indirect labor, and neither dispatch agencies nor their corporate clients take any responsibility."

"Even when we insist on the three primary rights of labor -- the right to organize, the right to collective bargaining and the right to engage in labor disputes -- they simply do not renew contracts," she said at the 2015 meeting.

Watanabe says that even while she gave her statement, there were some lawmakers in the chamber who dozed or engaged in idle chat. "If you're a temp, you get fired (if you do that). I was disgusted," she recalled.

Deliberation of the labor bill in the upper house was delayed significantly after passing the House of Representatives due to protests from opposition parties, who, like Watanabe, argued that the law would only benefit staffing agencies and the companies that use them.

Ichiro Natsume, 56, a lawyer who also attended the hearing as a witness, said, "According to a survey, more than 80 percent of temporary workers hope to become regular employees, but 1.7 percent become regular employees. What's more, non-permanent workers fight in court for their wages and against promotion discrimination, but for the most part, they lose."

Watanabe has obtained numerous qualifications, including in international trade administration and financial planning. She believed they might come in handy in her quest to become a regular employee.

From now on, Watanabe says as part of her cause she plans to demand that companies which refuse to renew contracts, dismissing their workers as irrelevant, review their decision to terminate.

"The parties concerned have no alternative but to fight this," she said.

The Japanese Constitution supposedly guarantees basic human rights, such as the right to work or (Article 25's) minimum standards of cultured living.

Demonstrating her knowledge of the document, Watanabe's parting words drip with irony.

"Temporary employees don't get the guarantee of the 27th and 28th Articles of the Constitution of the right to work or the three primary labor rights, but I have read many books, so I probably can say I have led a life of health and the minimum standards of cultured living," she said with a smile.

