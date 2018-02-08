Female temp worker's fight for labor equality a full-time job

On a Wednesday in early December 2017 Teruko Watanabe left home for her office job of more than 16 and a half years at a consulting firm in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. But that was to be the last time she made the commute, as when she got there she was informed her contract had been terminated.
The news, which came from the staffing agency, hit Watanabe hard. The client asked that she turn in her ID badge at the end of the day despite her having dedicated a significant part of her life to the business.
That same evening, Watanabe, 58, gave her badge to a colleague and left the office for the last time.
For temp workers like Watanabe, there are no bonuses, no reimbursements for transportation fees and no severance payouts.
And because of amendments to the labor contract law, people like her are in constant peril of losing their jobs because employers want to avoid being tied down by a rule that allows temp workers to remain.
Watanabe started on an hourly wage of 1,750 yen. She renewed her contract every three months, more than 60 times, but over the more than 16 years received a minuscule pay raise of only 80 yen.
"Temps are treated just like objects," said Watanabe in a recent interview with Kyodo News. "Working is not only for earning an income, it also gives connections to society and allows a person to build a career, but temp employees can't do this."
Watanabe was a temp office equipment administrator, but was also called on to answer phones and attend to overseas clients. She was remunerated at a level less than half of a regular employee 10 years her junior. There is no bereavement, maternity, paternity or sick leave for temp workers, either.
"There was discrimination, a feeling that they neither acknowledge my character nor my family's," she said.
Watanabe was born into a working-class family in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward. Her father was a private railway conductor and her mother had a job making clothing pattern samples.
During her college years, she was a member of a research society on women's history and even took part in the radical protest movement against Narita airport on the outskirts of Tokyo.
Watanabe later became a single mother to two children and worked part-time jobs at a supermarket and for a life insurance company before taking up the temp consulting firm job. Now her children are grown and she lives alone.
According to a Tokyo-based union for temporary workers, because of the amendment to the labor contract law, more and more employees like Watanabe are seeing their contracts terminated.
Why? Under the revised law, workers on fixed-term contracts are entitled to apply for open-ended employment, granting them permanent status if they work continuously for the same employer and repeatedly renew their contract for a period of five years or more.
But the law was not designed to allow it to be implemented retroactively, meaning those who had already worked more than five years were not credited for their time spent in the job. With the law enacted on April 1, 2013, the job-security it intended to provide for those eligible was not to become a reality until April 1, 2018.
So after the law came into force, to avoid having to permanently hire their temp staff, some employers moved people onto short-term contracts.
According to an article published in the Japan Times by Hifumi Okunuki, an associate professor at Sagami Women's University who specializes in labor issues, "Some employers put new hires on one-year contracts with a three-renewal limit, or a five-year maximum with no renewal possible afterward."
So, with March 31 being D-Day -- the first day which companies are required to hand out permanent contracts -- it appears some employers are terminating temp employees to avoid having to do so.
Until now, temporary employment at the same workplace was limited to three years, except for those engaged in 26 specific jobs designated as requiring specialized skills or knowledge.
A revision to the law, which took effect on Sept 30, 2015, makes it obligatory for temp agencies to provide permanency of employment by requesting corporate clients hire temp workers directly when they reach their term limits.
It also abolishes the exemption for the 26 specialized roles, placing an industry-wide three-year cap on all temporary workers doing the same jobs at the same company.
Critics say, however, the revised law is encouraging unscrupulous employers to shed their cheap to employ, easy to fire temp staff.
Watanabe, who has been giving talks at gatherings held by the Japan Federation of Bar Associations since 2011, and writing for professional journals, appeared in person to voice her opinion during deliberations on the revised law by the Committee on Health, Welfare and Labor in the House of Councillors.
"We aim to abolish a law that allows temporary employees to lose their jobs every three years. Temporary workers are indirect labor, and neither dispatch agencies nor their corporate clients take any responsibility."
"Even when we insist on the three primary rights of labor -- the right to organize, the right to collective bargaining and the right to engage in labor disputes -- they simply do not renew contracts," she said at the 2015 meeting.
Watanabe says that even while she gave her statement, there were some lawmakers in the chamber who dozed or engaged in idle chat. "If you're a temp, you get fired (if you do that). I was disgusted," she recalled.
Deliberation of the labor bill in the upper house was delayed significantly after passing the House of Representatives due to protests from opposition parties, who, like Watanabe, argued that the law would only benefit staffing agencies and the companies that use them.
Ichiro Natsume, 56, a lawyer who also attended the hearing as a witness, said, "According to a survey, more than 80 percent of temporary workers hope to become regular employees, but 1.7 percent become regular employees. What's more, non-permanent workers fight in court for their wages and against promotion discrimination, but for the most part, they lose."
Watanabe has obtained numerous qualifications, including in international trade administration and financial planning. She believed they might come in handy in her quest to become a regular employee.
From now on, Watanabe says as part of her cause she plans to demand that companies which refuse to renew contracts, dismissing their workers as irrelevant, review their decision to terminate.
"The parties concerned have no alternative but to fight this," she said.
The Japanese Constitution supposedly guarantees basic human rights, such as the right to work or (Article 25's) minimum standards of cultured living.
Demonstrating her knowledge of the document, Watanabe's parting words drip with irony.
"Temporary employees don't get the guarantee of the 27th and 28th Articles of the Constitution of the right to work or the three primary labor rights, but I have read many books, so I probably can say I have led a life of health and the minimum standards of cultured living," she said with a smile.© KYODO
Disillusioned
just another way of intimidating and bullying employees. This kind of contract with immediate dismissal is illegal in most countries, but it SOP in Japan with over 60% of the workforce on similar short-term contracts and yearly evaluations. And, it’s not just women! Many employers abuse this system to the employees revolving door spinning. It’s a bloody disgrace!
Yubaru
Just more proof that the people who are elected to lead this country are totally out of touch with the reality of their constituents.
Even sadder is that the very people who voted for these types, are the one's who are ending up literally paying for it now!
WAKE UP!
Aly Rustom
Female temp worker's fight for labor equality a full-time job
So much for Abe's BS womenomics.
We needed more proof?? Its practically screaming at us like a Taiji fisherman.
Wanna know what's EVEN sadder than THAT?? Those who voted for them and are paying for it now, are going to vote them back in AGAIN in the next election.
Not gonna happen. This is Japan, where they constantly repeat the same thing over and over again and hope that things will magically change.
Garthgoyle
So if by April 1st, 2018 I've been working for more than the five years "limit," where should I get help to stand to my employer and try to make them follow the law?
spinningplates
@ Garthgoyle, my feeble understanding is that your company won't have to offer you an open ended contract until the year after you qualify.
Maybe someone else can clarify; is it the Labour Standards Office that supplies free consultation with a lawyer and a translator? I can't remember.
On a side note, some companies have devised a strategy to reduce salaries as a dissincentive for employees to lock them into long term employment.
browny1
Agree with all above posters.
The chickens will surely come home to roost with this one.
A mass of society as "working poor" will not help this country one iota.
But this is the world Abe Inc has created with the blessing of BigBiz and he wonders, " Why aren't the people buying?"
And if I see one more nhk news interview with a Roppongi (and the like) resident / worker how lifes looking good, and or how they're going to splurge on their Winter / Summer bonuses I'll spew.
Cricky
Brutal, but nothing will change. The labour ministry sides with companies. Workers are expendable.
kohakuebisu
Companies mistreating workers on contracts (hiseiki) who do the same jobs as regulars (seishain) for far worse conditions is a huge issue in Japan. This happens in the public sector too, so schools, daycares, and city offices will have people doing exactly the same jobs for drastically different pay.
The example used in the story however appears to be a woman who worked for a temping agency on a placement at another company. The whole point of employing temps from a staffing company is that you can let them go when you like. There are probably also rules or agreements about placement companies poaching staff from temp agencies. I have a friend who was placed at a household name in Japan by an outsourcer and all kinds of hoops had to be jumped through for him to get taken on at the placement company. While the woman may be worthy of sympathy, her case does not highlight the real problem in Japan. Most mistreated part timers in Japan are not working on placements from temping companies. They are employed on a disadvantage by the workplace itself due to two-tier practices.
marcelito
Watanabe says that even while she gave her statement, there were some lawmakers in the chamber who dozed or engaged in idle chat. "If you're a temp, you get fired (if you do that). I was disgusted," she recalled.
Yes, the quality of J-politicians on full display. Yet come next election, the sheeple will vote for these exact same useless characters. Frustrating to say the least. TIJ.
Madden
I'm looking forward to seeing what happens when the April deadline hits, might be enough people screwed over by the system to actually do something about it! Ah, who am I kidding...
Disillusioned
I really dont don’t like your chances of getting help. Yearly or end of contract evaluations are usually carried out Dec-Feb. if you have not had an evaluation or negotiations for contract renewal by the end of this month, you should start looking for another job immediately.
GW
Sad story, sadly repeated millions of time & yeah now there must be an absurd # of people worrying they will be let go around April this year.........INSANE!
This however is just one aspect of a truly/highly DISFUNCTIONAL labour market in Japan.
Once again we see Japan getting things wrong instead right...........& it looks to get substantially worse for those most vulnerable, way to go Japan, ...... NOT!!!!
Reckless
Unintended consequences of this asinine situation is hurting people who need help the most. I work in a large company with permanent employment and the gap between my situation and the temps that rotate through is incredible. I really think making a lower caste or workers is a terrible idea.
Garthgoyle
Disillusioned, yes, I totally agree if that was the case. Luckily for me, my employer offered me another year contract starting on April 1st, 2018. On that day I would have been working for them for more than five years.
klausdorth
Agree with everything that has been written so far.
The Japanese labor law is not made for those temp hired people.
Wonder if anyone at all can provide good advice what can be done in case you meet the 5-year-requirement but you still can't get a "regular contract".
Almost the same situation here like "Garthgoyle". Another one-year-contract, again without benefits do what will happen next year end of March? If they refuse to provide a long(er)-term contract .... what are the options?
Garthgoyle
So according what spinningplates explained above, if I been working for them for more than five years on April 1st this year, they wouldn't have to make me seishain until the end of the 2018-19 contract? Can't I just bring a lawyer and ask them to covert my contract into a permanent one after April 1st, 2018? I should probably go to my local Hello Work office and ask.
Cricky
Garthgoyle good luck with that, you are a trouble maker for actually expecting the company to work within the unenforceable legal rules. April the 1st is after all April Fools day. Welcome to Japan.
AgentX
TIJ!
There are no (viable) options, no government body or union looking out for you. All you can do is gaman or leave. Tell me how this is not a human rights issue?
Drama Lama
Garthgoyle you should look into joining a union. It's not guaranteed that you can become a permanent employee if you teach at university. (A ten year rule has been set up). However some companies may not realize that April will be the "5 years plus one day rule". Wait and see...but join a union if you want to fight for your right.
gyroman
I wish she created a crow-funding page or someone did so she can continue fighting the good fight.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
"Know your place, work hard, conform, consume, don't take sick leave, don't take holidays, work hard, ganbaru, vote for the LDP, work some more, now please go away, we don't need you anymore, also, please die when you reach 65, that would be best for all concerned. Thank you!"
maybeperhapsyes
So this law was introduced for the benefit of who?
Seems to me that it has had the opposite effect of what it was intended for.
Scrap it and introduce an anti exploitation law.
tinawatanabe
USA(Wall Street), who wants to create the poor in Japan, and who PM Koizumi listened to.
Disillusioned
Ah, there you go thinking like a foreigner. If you bring a lawyer in, your contract will just be terminated and you will have no job or legal recourse of getting it back. This is Japan! It is not the real world!
The whole system is set up to protect employers from any responsibility or litigation for unfair dismissal. They can use anything kind of trouble or excuse they like to terminate short-term contracts. In fact, they don’t even need an excuse at all. You’ll also usually find a clause in the contract stating the management reserves the right to change the contract. It’s a complete farce!
Strangerland
Didn't bother to research that, did you.
It's ok to believe misinformation, but you should try not to spread it.
zichi
Currently in the UK there are many labour court cases suing for the female equal pay, which there became law back in 1984. Many are being taken by the unions on behalf of women. Two that come to mind are Tesco, a food store company and Birmingham City Council and if these cases are won they with have to pay equal pay and backdate them to 1984 and pay interest on those missing wages. Many companies get fat on profits while using cheap labour or not paying equal pay for the same job.
zichi
The Tesco case involves more than 200,000 female works and could cost the company more than $2.5 billion dollars.
We have one young woman friend in her 30's who worked for a company in Osaka. Dept leader and put the hours in to make the profits for her company. Promotion came and was decided to be the best candidate for that but in the end the promotion went to a male worker from Tokyo. She expressed her anger and opinions to her company president. Resigned and left. Within two months she had a new job with a better company, higher grade level, bigger dept and more pay.
AgentX
viable
ˈvʌɪəb(ə)l/
adjective: viable
capable of working successfully; feasible.
Strangerland, of course, there are unions here but they are just as effective as arms that are tattooed onto someone's body. Toothless and benign. That's why so many millions are just 'gaman-ing' in their futile situations here every day. Find me a viable option for these people and maybe then you can accuse me of 'misinformation'.
Toasted Heretic
I've worked in places where permanent (as well as temps) staff have been treated dreadfully. From actual physical violence, to sexual harassment, bullying, racism, withholding pay, being forced to work 12 hour days, being told to finish your shift even though the worker was scalded by hot water...
I am thankful that I joined a union. I'd been in jobs where it was frowned on if you did.
The sheer coercion and nastiness that the management level can get away with in some firms/offices/factories etc is jaw dropping.
Keep fighting, Teruko and all of you who have suffered or know someone who is suffering at the workplace.
Ihaveaclue
Sadly this happens a lot with foreign English Teachers.
You get a 1 year contract, and then it's renewed every year. You don't get pay increase nor health insurance. You're literally a permanent full-time worker.
Fouxdefa
It's what my eikaiwa company does, for all foreign staff and a percentage of the Japanese staff. There is a statement on my 4th annual contract that states "final contract with no renewal"
Apparently it's a new addition into the contract.
The company is trying to have its cake and eat it too, trying to keep us "veterans" by offering part-time contracts paid hourly and promising the same/higher salary than before, but it looks to me that I'll do the same work for less benefits. I will look for work elsewhere, it's not worth it.