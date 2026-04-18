From YouTube to rakugo, Japanese kids explore new forms of expression

By Akira Kato

From pitching ideas as mock diplomats to editing YouTube videos, Japanese children are finding new ways to express themselves as demand grows for communication skills at an early age.

Extracurricular activities that nurture creativity and communication are expanding beyond traditional sports and academic study. From digital content creation to rakugo -- the Japanese art of storytelling -- such programs are helping children develop the ability to articulate their ideas while pursuing their interests.

The shift comes as education itself evolves. Comprehensive selection processes in university entrance exams and inquiry-based learning are playing a greater role, placing new emphasis on independent thinking and clear expression. Parents and educators are increasingly looking for ways to prepare children for these demands.

At Hanaso Lab, a school which teaches speaking skills in Tokyo's Meguro Ward, even kindergarten and first-grade elementary school students are taking on global themes.

Preparing for a "Kids Model United Nations," they act as ambassadors representing different countries and regions, turning their ideas into speeches and discussing ways to improve people's lives.

"I was interested in China because of the many fossils found there," one child said. Another said, "I love ants, and I want to make everyone happy with the ant drink that Aborigines drink." Some children also participate online from outside the Tokyo area.

"In an era where we have to communicate with people all over the world, the ability to concisely convey one's feelings and conclusions will become increasingly important," said instructor Tomoko Takeoka.

Parents say such opportunities fill a gap. One mother said presentation skills were not emphasized when she was young. "When we entered society, we felt at a loss when we were suddenly asked to give presentations," she said. "I want my child to become someone who can clearly express their opinions."

In Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, students are building similar skills through digital media. At the video production school Fulma, instructor Fukuya Nakazato teaches both content creation and internet literacy.

During one lesson in February, Nakazato connected online with then first-year junior high school student Sota Matsukawa. "Tell me something you recently found interesting," he said, as Matsukawa refined a video of himself opening Pokemon cards.

Matsukawa runs a YouTube channel called "Super Happy Matsubokkuri." Over about 40 minutes, he incorporated Nakazato's ideas to improve his video. Nakazato said he aims to support students' interests.

"I want to help him develop his strengths through things he enjoys," he said. Matsukawa said he makes videos "to entertain people."

Other children are turning to more traditional forms of expression. At Rakugo Labo in Tokyo's Chuo Ward, then fifth-grader Tomohisa Hashimoto practices classical rakugo on stage.

"All popular rakugo performers have their own unique style of delivery," said Kingentei Yonosuke, the teacher of the class who is a performer himself. "I want them to listen to great performances, imitate them, and develop a captivating storytelling style."

Hashimoto said the practice has helped him overcome earlier difficulties with his voice. "Practicing rakugo has allowed me to speak without worrying about it," he said.

Another student, then fifth-grader Yuki Koshino, said rakugo sparked her interest in history and world affairs. "My dream is to become prime minister," she said.

Education critic Chikara Oyano said such activities reflect broader academic trends.

"We are in an era where active learning is encouraged, and expressive ability is required in university entrance exams," he said. "There's also the benefit of reaffirming one's understanding by communicating with others."

At the same time, he noted that not all children are equally comfortable speaking in public. "Some children are good at public speaking, while others are not," he said. "We hope they can try it in a way that suits them."

© KYODO