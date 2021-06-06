Fukushima farmers hoping for boost from French chefs' endorsements

A recent tour of Fukushima farms by two top Japan-based French chefs has raised hopes that they will help the prefecture find new markets for its agricultural produce and overcome consumer hesitancy still lingering in the aftermath of the 2011 nuclear disaster.
"This is fantastic. It's sweet when boiled and piquant when uncooked. Excellent either way," said Dominique Corby, 55, as he tasted a cabbage head at the Shiraishi Farm in Iwaki operated by Nagatoshi Shiraishi in late March.
The cabbage would be perfect for making a "farci" stuffed with pork, mused Corby, who served as head chef at top restaurants in Paris and Tokyo before opening his own restaurant in the Shimbashi commercial district of central Tokyo.
The visits by Corby and patissier Jean-Sebastien Clapie, 39, were jointly arranged by "Eat and Energize the East," an association of businesses supporting farmers and food producers in Japan's northeast Tohoku region, and a nonprofit called "Entrepreneurial Training for Innovative Communities."
During the tour, Corby and Clapie swapped ideas with farmers about how to use their produce. The farmers welcomed the exchange.
Masato Goto, 41, president of Miine Primal Co. in Motomiya, Fukushima, a rice farm, said, "We want to make the high quality of our rice widely known and expand our possibilities."
Since the nuclear plant disaster, inspection systems have been in place to guarantee the safety of the prefecture's agricultural produce, but farmers have still faced an uphill battle to win over skeptical consumers.
While the prefectural government has been working to boost exports, "Eat and Energize the East" has held business presentations in France and other countries to promote the prefecture's produce. But the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation more difficult.
"If top-rate chefs meet with food producers, that will give consumers even more security than scientific explanations," said Daiju Takahashi, 45, secretary general of the association.
"Information disseminated in French and English has an impact and helps find new customers in the Tokyo metropolitan area as well as abroad," he added in explaining the purpose of the tours.
On the day of his visits, Clapie, who works at the Trunk Hotel in Tokyo's Shibuya entertainment district, posted photos from the Fukushima tour to more than 10,000 of his followers on Instagram. Featured among the photos were a mousse cake he made using Fukushima strawberries and tomatoes and a mille-feuille that combined sake lees from a local brewery with caramel.
"I want to lend my support to producers in Fukushima who are really struggling to start over from scratch," Clapie said.
Corby is one of more than 200 chefs certified by the prefectural government as supporters of Fukushima. He had begun to seek out ways to use Fukushima produce to make products such as fruit jam for French consumers even before the disaster, making a visit there three days before the giant earthquake and tsunami struck.
"I felt food ingredients from Fukushima had real possibilities and wanted to let the world know," Corby said.
Yasumasa Igarashi, an associate professor at the University of Tsukuba and author of the book "Nuclear Accident and Food," thinks that overcoming the negative image many consumers have of Fukushima since the nuclear plant accident is half the battle in getting more people to buy fruits and vegetables from the region. Having top-rated French chefs backing the products, he says, will go a long way.
"It is important to increase the number of people who want to purchase Fukushima prefecture products, and it is meaningful to have chefs who can have this ripple effect," Igarashi said.
Monty
I support Fukushima with buying and drinking its wonderfull 日本酒.
One of the best in Japan.
kohakuebisu
It only took a second to check, but farci is known in Japan as "roll cabbage". It appears in school lunches, and I bet more people in Japan know that expression than "farci".
Of the problems Fukushima farmers face, the main one will be public fears about contamination and food safety, not about whether their produce is "oishii".
Commodore Perry
In the supermarket yesterday--Fukushima grown vegetables as much lower price compared to other domestic grown. And in greater abundance.
Who would rightfully think, "Oh, I will save 20 yen on this broccoli, which I will feed to my family."
snowymountainhell
Thank you to these wonderful efforts by tax-paying, hard-working, resident foreign nationals doing their best to help the people of the Tohoku regions. Sadly, many homes, farms, livestock nd business had to be ‘abandoned’ due to the failures of their own national government in responding promptly and effectively.
as_the_crow_flies
"If top-rate chefs meet with food producers, that will give consumers even more security than scientific explanations," said Daiju Takahashi, 45, secretary general of the association.
Um, no. A cabbage is a cabbage, and I'll buy it or not if it is fresh, cheap, and there is less chance of it being contaminated.
A thing I have noticed over the years is this same old argument in the English speaking press that food from Fukushima has been proven to be safe, but they never, but never contain any links or reference to studies to prove that assertion. On the other hand, from summer 2011, we were treated to Japanese 'tarento' invoking the magical oishiiness of Fukushima peaches and cucumbers.
I know that Japanese scientists worked in Ukraine and Belarus, where there are huge swathes of farmland that are still banned from producing food. It always struck me as well dodgy that supposedly, only months after the Fukushima accident, Japan was touting the delights of Fukushima food.
So, oishii? Probably. Cheap? Very likely. But until stories like this put links to sources of independent testing, no thanks. Sorry Fukushima farmers, much of your produce quite likely is safe. But articles like this raise red flags.
sf2k
take the difference radioactive lifetime bioaccumulation makes
sf2k
*taste
zichi
Fukushima is a very large prefecture and the majority of the land wasn't contaminated. Unfortunately, the disaster got called the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster instead of the Daiinchi nuclear disaster.
There are government and citizen groups testing the food and can be found online.
Sheikh Yerboaby
the prevailing wind direction at the time was out over the pacific, leaving the vast majority of Fukushima uncontaminated.....but that said, I still avoid Fukushima produce at the supermarket, it's not as if Japan has a blemish-free record with food mis-labelling etc.....those fat envelopes that get passed into politicians pockets tend to be very good at clearing up whatever dirt is the talk of the town at any given time