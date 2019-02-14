In Japan, Valentine's Day gives women chance to treat themselves

More and more women in Japan are abandoning the tradition of giving obligatory chocolates to male coworkers on Valentine's Day, instead using the occasion to treat themselves.
The trend reflects shifting societal norms and consumer attitudes in the country, creating new opportunities and challenges for the chocolate industry.
A week before Feb14, the seventh floor of Tokyo's Ginza Mitsukoshi department store was packed with women peering into showcases at the exotic chocolates on offer.
Hitomi Nakada, a shopper in her 40s who was visiting with a friend, says she buys herself something every Valentine's Day. "It's a must! I love chocolate, and some of these brands are only available this time of the year."
Valentine's Day is big business in Japan, where women have traditionally given the men in their lives -- husbands and boyfriends, fathers, friends, coworkers -- a box of chocolates. According to the Japan Anniversary Association, the domestic market for the occasion is estimated to be worth 126 billion yen ($1.1 billion) this year.
While that still narrowly edges out Halloween, it's a 3 percent drop from last year. The association partly attributes the decline to the growing perception that for bosses to expect a gift from their workers is a form of "power harassment," or an abuse of power.
Last year, popular confectioner Godiva Japan Inc. drew attention on social media for putting out a full-page newspaper advertisement signed by President Jerome Chouchan calling for an end to obligatory chocolate-giving, or giri-choco.
Looking back, Chouchan says he put out the ad to make sure the giving was done in the right spirit.
"Our question is whether the occasion is a happy moment for the givers. That is very important for us. So, if you really enjoy giri-choco, if you are happy to give for the greetings, we would like you to continue."
"However, if you feel bad in giving chocolate by obligation, we do not suggest you to continue. That's the purpose of this ad: (encouraging consumers to) always be happy in selecting and giving chocolate."
Doing away with obligatory chocolate-giving, which Japanese men are expected to reciprocate a month later on White Day, has freed up women to spend a little more on themselves, and on female friends.
Valentine's Day has moved far past its romantic connotations and "we're seeing more and more instances of women looking for an opportunity to get together with their girlfriends," says Natsumi Akai, an assistant buyer at Ginza Mitsukoshi.
Large, expensive chocolate boxes, some costing more than 10,000 yen, are becoming more popular, she says, because they can be shared among women who throw small house parties. Fancy chocolates in photogenic packaging are also prime material to put on social media platforms such as Instagram.
The chocolate industry hopes such demand can help cover for the drop in giri-choco sales. Chouchan is optimistic, noting that Japanese only eat a fraction of the chocolate that Europeans consume, meaning "there will be more potential to grow."
Nakada, the shopper, says she still plans to hand out giri-choco to friends and people to whom she wants to show gratitude. But while they weren't cheap -- around 2,000 yen each -- she admits to spending three times that amount on herself. "I just want to reward myself sometimes, you know?"© KYODO
robotxparty
Jesus Christ, if you want chocolates bad enough, buy some. Nobody needs to buy them for you, pretend they care when they really don't, etc.
Yubaru
I am personally sick and tired of all the "giri" chocolate crap that gets pass out on Valentines! Even if I took today off, there will a couple packages sitting on my desk when I come in tomorrow!
gogogo
Girls are suppose to buy for the guys on Feb 14!
Edgar Zardaryan
Because every other day women have no chances to treat themselves?
qazwsx
Definitely a good chance to buy more exotic chocolates for myself. No giri choco in my office
Do the hustle
Well, considering 30% of women in their 30’s are single by choice I’d say this was a bit of a given.
thepersoniamnow
On this day every year in Japan I find out who likes me.
Adorable and hilarious...and massively expensive come March 14.
kurisupisu
I’m more than happy to receive chocolate anytime !
Maria
I just tried to stealthily hand out some Ferrero Rocher in the office to the early arrivals, but each time they boomed out "A! Arigatou gozaimassu!", not very stealthily. One guy said, "I guess I have to return the favour in March, then?" tsk. "Oh no," I replied swiftly, "please don't. I don't eat chocolate." - which is true in that I don't eat dairy.
It is a shame when something turns into a chore, as these two days - VD and WD - have done.
Asiaman7
Afternoon tea, spas, nail salon treatments, ... When are Japanese women not treating themselves?
jcapan
When I worked for a company, I got chocolate the first year, ignored White Day, and got none the second year. I'm sure some of the women were relieved.
spinningplates
'.... tried to stealthily hand out some Ferrero Rocher in the office to the early arrivals, but each time they boomed out "A! Arigatou gozaimassu!", ''
lolol, kinda just kidding here; but in today's environment the poor guys were probably terrified of a sexual harrasment scenario. By shouting out they are kind of saying 'Nothing to see here! Let's all just move along and get on with our day!'
hahaha.
Garthgoyle
I buy myself chocolates anytime I want.
kolohe
For women these days, everyday is Valentine's Day as they can treat themselves to whatever they want, when they want and if they want. So glad my company banned this meaningless practice -- thanks to the chocolate industry in Japan many years ago -- 20 years ago. Women can use that money to buy whatever they want and guys don't need to reciprocate.
LB315
What a cute girl there in the picture : )
Toshihiro
You should really treat yourself and significant others first and the rest would have what's left. Giving something that should've been given with a willing heart kinda defeats the purpose of it all. It's like those middle school anime scenes where guys would compare how much chocolate they got and would gauge their status in the class, its just shallow
DaDude
Actually my wife and kids are the ones who should be buying White Day return gifts as they are the ones eating all the chocolate I get anyways.
philly1
Obligation (as in being obliged to turn up on time for work or anything else of that ilk) fundamentally destroys the concept of a loving and generous outpouring of affection via an act of thoughtful symbolism on a particular day.
I give you this on one day in turn for you giving me that on another (at a great hassle to both of us) is a ridiculous trade. Nothing more.
Valentine's Day is meant for thoughtful, symbolic expressions between individuals, not you all do me this month followed by I do all you next.
Deadforgood
Why are some people in Japan making such a big deal over an optional holiday? Women boycotting it, ugly men protesting it. Sounds like they got too much time on their hands. Nothing to see here, go back about your business people.
ThonTaddeo
If women are buying chocolates for themselves, shouldn't they at least wait until after Valentine's Day when the price goes down?
smithinjapan
Yeah, because they never do anyway. The whole Valentine's Day thing here (and forget about White and Orange Days!) is a joke. It has no history beyond the commercial, and is lacking in every single important cultural aspect of WHY it exists in the first place. It's worse than what they've done with Hallowe'en and Christmas. Saw a sea of women so crowded they could not move at Hankyu Department Store in Umeda, Osaka, on Monday and I couldn't help but chuckle.
therougou
They should just get rid of white day then. Stupidest holiday ever.
Mocheake
Can't that be done during damn near any time during the year? I see many instances of groups of girls going out and holding onto each other like they are conjoined. Even the cool guys I know say the women are getting stranger and stranger. One reason the birthrate is in the tank.
timeon
The ladies in our office bought a box of chocolates for us. We had a small break, and shared the chocolate with them. Next month, we will return the favor and buy them a box of chocolates, and again have a break and a small chat over chocolates. A friendly thing that we all enjoy; and I don't even like chocolate that much
ClippetyClop
Must remember not to give the chocolates I got today back to the same lady in a month's time.
fa477279
Just another lame excuse for Japanese ladies to get together in one of the huge packed department stores and buy chocolates and drink coffee and shop on their husbands hard earned dime all the while complaining about him. What a culture.
Jimizo
I think that breed is dying out. The majority of the pampered princesses with their LV bags and Mitsukoshi goods tend to be over 60 these days.
timeon
fa, I asked: the girls in our office bought it on amazon.
Luddite
Buy your own chocolate. This giri-choco/white day nonsense has to stop.
thepersoniamnow
It’s clear that all the sour pusses up above just aren’t getting any.
Personally, love Valentines and the ladies that come with it. Next year!