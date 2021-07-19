In-utero A-bomb survivor eager to tell family's story in English

Kazuhiko Futagawa is one of the youngest survivors of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. That's because he was still in his mother's womb at the time, eight months shy of being born.
Now 75, Futagawa is eager to share his experiences as an "in-utero" hibakusha in both English and Japanese, conveying the suffering of his late mother who lost her husband and one of her children in the blast, as well as the prejudice that victims of the catastrophe have sometimes met.
Born after World War II on April 1, 1946, to join four other siblings who survived the blast, Futagawa did not directly experience the events of that fateful Aug. 6 day. As such, his story is based on what he heard from his aunt and other relatives.
Futagawa never knew his father, a 47-year-old postmaster at a local post office, or his 13-year-old eldest sister Sachiko, who was engaged in work assigned by the government near where the bomb fell.
Their bodies were never found after the blast, though Futagawa's mother desperately searched for them until the end of August.
"My mother never said a word about my father or eldest sister" until her death at the age of 87 in 2000, he said.
Futagawa's siblings, who ranged from ages 3 to 12 at the time of the blast, also never wanted to talk about that day, claiming that they did not remember. His two older brothers subsequently died of cancers that Futagawa believes were linked to the atomic bomb.
In July 2014, Futagawa experienced a turning point when one of his sisters found a small uniform wrapped in a white paper in their mother's chest of drawers. It was a spare school blouse belonging to Sachiko.
"I was shocked, and tears just started flowing. We had lived together with this blouse for the past 70 or so years, but my mother never said a word about it," Futagawa said, realizing that their mother must have treasured it as the only thing left of her eldest daughter.
The blouse, which came to serve as a symbol of the human suffering the atomic bomb brought upon his family, also became a strong catalyst for Futagawa to start sharing his story from 2015.
The Japanese government officially recognizes children of hibakusha born between Aug. 6, 1945, and May 31, 1946, as in-utero hibakusha of Hiroshima, and between Aug. 9, 1945, and June 3, 1946, as in-utero hibakusha of Nagasaki. Studies have shown a link between some conditions and exposure of fetuses to radiation from the blasts.
Around 6,800 in-utero survivors, including Futagawa, held an atomic bomb survivor's health book as of March 2021.
But Futagawa did not come to possess a health book, which entitles the holder to free lifetime medical care, until much later in life. His mother had never applied on behalf of her children out of fear they would be discriminated against as atomic bomb victims.
Growing up in Hiroshima without health problems, Futagawa said he was mostly spared from any discrimination, even when he went to study at a university in Tokyo for four years.
But after graduating and returning to Hiroshima, he received a call one day from a former classmate in Tokyo asking if it was okay for her to marry her fiance, who was also a hibakusha from Hiroshima like himself.
"I was shocked at first," Futagawa recalled. "But it made me realize that people from outside Hiroshima saw hibakusha with some fear."
Futagawa said the prejudice he often feels when sharing his story with Japanese people motivated him to focus on giving his testimony in English to foreign visitors to Japan instead.
According to Futagawa, Japanese listeners tell him, "You have too strong a victim mentality," or "you can get free medical care for life so isn't that good?"
"When they say such things, I don't know how to reply," he said.
Futagawa's journey as an atomic bomb storyteller began in 2015, when he was asked to present his testimony in English to foreign visitors on the 70th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.
He had already been volunteering with a nonprofit organization known as Hiroshima Interpreters for Peace at that time.
"There's no (prejudice) when I speak to foreigners. I can express my feelings honestly," he said.
Futagawa, who serves as the representative of a national group of in-utero hibakusha established in 2014, has also been a regular speaker at Social Book Cafe Hachidori-sha in Hiroshima since its opening in 2017.
The cafe holds casual talks in-person and online with hibakusha on the 6th, 16th and 26th of every month, with English support also provided for international visitors if necessary.
Joy Jarman-Walsh, a long-time American resident of Japan and the co-founder of GetHiroshima -- a regional website connecting international residents and visitors to the local community -- said that hearing Futagawa tell his story at Hachidori-sha in 2019 was "a valuable opportunity I will never forget."
"Futagawa-san has always been so brave in talking about his experiences and family history but even now his family is worried about the reaction of others when their children or even grandchildren want to get married or find a job," she said.
Though Futagawa was born healthy and remains healthy to this day, some in-utero hibakusha were born with microcephaly, a birth defect where a baby's head is smaller than normal, and other abnormalities.
According to the Radiation Effects Research Foundation, studies have found that excess mental disability was especially pronounced in fetuses exposed at 8 to 15 weeks after conception, and to a lesser extent in those exposed at 16 to 25 weeks. Conversely, no excess risk was seen in those exposed at 0 to 7 weeks or 26 to 40 weeks after conception.
"In addition to sharing my family's story, I want to pass onto younger generations a message of peace, as well as the reality and damage of the atomic bombing," said Futagawa. "We mustn't let the cruel lessons of the A-bomb and the war fade with the passage of time."© KYODO
P. Smith
It’s repugnantly ironic that the hibakusha are discriminated against by their fellow citizens who enjoy playing the victim card every August.
What is it that Japanese right wingers and their supporters say every time China or South Korea bring up WWII? “It was over 70 years ago. Get over it.”
Kentarogaijin
More repugnant is a coward attack that evaporated two cities full of innocent people, elderly, women and children.
If some foreing country dropped an atomic bomb in your city, you would also play the victim every year ??..
Aly Rustom
That says it all.
P. Smith
Why didn’t Japan surrender before this happened? Why did Japan wait so long after the second atomic bombing to surrender?
No, I was educated to think critically, so would want to know why it happened. If there wasn’t a reason, I might start taking about being a victim. That, however, isn’t what happens here.
Sheikh Yerboaby
They tried.....the terms they finally signed were actually almost identical to the ones suggested a week or so prior, but knocked back by the US.......the US scientists needed to see the effects of the new weapon, as did the Russians....for totally opposite reasons.
letsberealistic
To those defending the dropping, listen to the BBC's The Bomb in which the granddaughter of a key Manhatten Project scientist reveals how they tried to stop the military from using it but failed. They had various other tools to stop the war, they just used it to test the bomb and its effects and to make a statement to the world.
P. Smith
Almost isn’t exactly. Truman made clear that Japan needed to surrender unconditionally, but Japan wanted to try and negotiate to keep Hirohito.
This also doesn’t explain why Japan waited until 6 days after the second atomic bomb to surrender.
Antiquesaving
In my 30+ years in Japan every year multiple times a year I hear and read about the A-bomb survivors, I hear over and over and over again about it and them.
May 9/10 came and went with barely a whimper.
The night of May 9/10 between 70,000 and 140,000 died during the firebombing of Tokyo with tens of thousands permanently injured.
But for the few articles we may get on that we will have several dozen on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
I have actually met several survivors of that night, one was an elderly lady that lived in the house being my previous residence.
She has since passed away but, we used to have long conversations about Japan, my home country and the bombing,
She never married, her fused fingers on her hands made daily life difficult, she was scarred from head to toe from burns.
She lost her parents and siblings and was raised by her aunt.
Several of her friends were also similarly burnt and I met a few of them also.
All felt the same, that they had been ignored, passed over as all the attention went to the A-bomb survivors.
The description she gave of running thought the city with everything burning as people slowly died from smoke and fire with no place to run to.
She said she finally gave up, laid down and waited for death.
I am not begrudging the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki their right to tell their stories, but at one point enough is enough and a factual focus on what the rest of the country endured would make things a little more balanced.
Antiquesaving
Nice try at revisionist history.
Not even close.
The "almost" wasn't a few small things.
They were not occupation of the main islands, the Japanese government Keept power, no warn crimes trials and the Emperor remained as head of the country.
Those are not "almost identical".
Jonathan Prin
@Antiquesaving
Thanks for the sharing.
Cultural history needed for Japanese.
Vast majority of Japanese barely know anything about WWII since they don't discuss about it. All was said above.
Several bombings on Germany were also very heavy (Hambourg operation Gomorrah over 8 days: 45000 dead (37 000 civilians), and 180 000 wounded, far more than Hiroshima or Hiroshima for casualties).
It is all cultural behavior, and still the case.
Jonathan Prin
Or Nagasaki..sorry.
Again, never downplaying any loss. Horrors of war starts with war.
zichi
The atomic bombing is not about the numbers killed but how people were killed. Half melted into the ground. The flesh ripped from their bones. There were other horrific bombings like the firebombing of Japanese cities. The firebombing of the German city of Dresden near the end of the war. In more modern times, the American use of Agent Orange in Vietnam.
Attilathehungry
I agree that the annual guilt-fest needs to stop, or at least be toned down a few hundred levels. Bad stuff happens in war, civilians pay the price of the stupidity of their leaders (both civilian and military), the song never changes.
Letsberealistic, I would love to hear what other tools the Allies had to get Japan to surrender in 1945. IMHO, it is a tragic irony that the atomic bombs probably saved lives in the aggregate by preventing a full scale invasion of the Japanese islands. Check out the facts of "Operation Downfall" (the allied plan) and "Operation Ketsugo" (the Japanese final defensive strategy). It would have been a bloodbath on a scale unseen in human history. Estimates were 5 to 10 MILLION civilian casualties.
Strangerland
Or, maybe they didn't. It's literally impossible to say, since that's not what happened.
What we can say, since it did happen, was America dropped two bombs on cities full of citizens, and the lucky were instantly disintegrated. The unlucky ones lived for a period of time when their skin was flayed from their bodies on their way to work. Or to the bathroom.
Americans like to justify their aggressions with 'but they would have done worse!'
Projection.
Attilathehungry
Strangerland, that is true, it is speculation. It is possible that the Japanese War Cabinet would have suddenly, magically "seen the light" and surrendered. Unlikely in the extreme, but possible. Unfortunately, the Allied commanders couldn't take that chance.
Any idea of an alternative to the bombs?
Strangerland
Or, it's possible that any infinite number of other possibilities could have happened.
None of them did though. What did happen was that thousands of people had the skin ripped from their bones while going about their day to day lives, having had no hand in, nor even a say in, the war that was happening.
No. I'm not knowledgeable enough on the alternatives, and not only that, it would be speculation. I prefer to focus on what actually happened. What happened is that Japan started a war, and the end result (the bombs) were a result of that. The actions started by the leaders in Japan directly led to the deaths of thousands of their people. The citizens of Japan were sold out by their elites.
But that doesn't change the fact that America murdered thousands and thousands of men, women, and children who had nothing to do with the war. Nothing excuses that. There is also another side of the story, as with everything. But there is only another side of the story, nothing that somehow absolves guilt for the murder of thousands and thousands of innocents.
