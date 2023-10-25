Indonesia descendants of Japan occupation victims recall pains

By Christine T Tjandraningsih

Two Indonesians whose family members were subjected to atrocities by Japan during its occupation of Indonesia that ended 78 years ago say that they still grapple with heartache today.

But although the crimes cannot be forgotten, they can be forgiven as they occurred under the extraordinary circumstances of war, said the two, maintaining that their parents who testified about the accounts had no anger toward Japan and its people.

Siti Chairani Proehoeman gave her mother's testimony about her uncle, Achmad Mochtar, who was reportedly beheaded and his body crushed by a steamroller used by Kempeitai, the Japanese imperial military police.

A few days before Indonesia's independence on Aug. 17, 1945, following Japan's surrender, Siti's mother, Rebecca Proehoeman, and her cousin, went to the office of the Japanese police in Jakarta to collect the belongings of Achmad.

Achmad was a doctor, virologist and the first Indonesian to become director of Jakarta-based Eijkman Institute, a medical laboratory currently known as the Eijkman Molecular Biology Research Center.

According to the account, Achmad and dozens of his colleagues were arrested by the Kempeitai for allegedly sabotaging combined vaccines of typhus, cholera and dysentery by contaminating them with tetanus, causing the deaths of over 1,000 forced Indonesian laborers called romusha in East Jakarta.

What the two women received from the police officers were pieces of torn clothes covered in blood, Siti recalled her mother, who died in 2013, telling her.

"Every one of my family knew it since a long time ago but it's never been publicly mentioned. I am probably the only one who spoke out about it," said Siti, 73, a classical music professor and soprano singer, adding that her family members believed Achmad was innocent.

To gain the release of his colleagues who had been tortured, Achmad reportedly told the military police that he contaminated the vaccines, though no evidence of the crime was ever found.

Achmad was among 19 Indonesian doctors who were killed by the Kempeitai. Indonesian scholar Sangkot Marzuki and American researcher Kevin Baird wrote about the killings in their book "War Crimes in Japan-Occupied Indonesia: A Case of Murder by Medicine." They were among millions of Indonesian civilians believed to have been killed by the Japanese military.

In the same year when Achmad was executed, a thousand kilometers away from Jakarta in what later became known as West Papua Province, a young Indonesian man was beheaded.

One evening, La Garudi, who was also a romusha, escaped from a plantation he had worked at to a nearby laborers' camp.

Abdul Rahman Wasaraka, 78, told the story he had heard from his father, a former leader of a romusha group working at the plantation, saying La Garudi tried to bring a lit cigarette to a friend in the nearby camp. He had lit the cigarette from remains of a wood fire used to cook food for Japanese soldiers.

Japanese soldiers on patrol saw La Garudi from a distance, suspecting someone in the romusha group of sending signals to Americans and their allied forces.

"No one, of course, admitted they had sent signals to the enemies," Wasaraka said, quoting his late father. To save the life of the other workers and as leader of the group, Wasaraka's father confessed that he was the one who sent the signals, he said.

"But La Garudi approached the Japanese soldiers, saying, 'I did it.' My father was released, and he only made one step forward when suddenly La Garudi fell down after having been immediately beheaded," said Wasaraka, a former university lecturer.

Wasaraka's father retold the story often after his son entered university in the early 1970s.

"I've frequently told the story to my children because it left wounds in my heart that cannot (heal)," Wasaraka told Kyodo News.

His father as the leader of the romusha group bore a heavy responsibility for the younger man's death.

Both Wasaraka and Siti, however, feel no anger toward Japan, they said.

"My father didn't tell (us) anything that could make us, our family, angry or have any bad feeling toward Japan. We all know that it was wartime. Anything can happen because of the conditions," Wasaraka said.

Siti said, "My mother had a lot of Japanese friends even during the occupation, (though) she was suspected (by the Kempeitai) of being an American spy," she said. "I go to Japan often for holiday and my solo concerts," she added.

A war is only "a political game played by certain groups" with a clear agenda. Such groups aim to achieve their goals with the use of force, Siti said.

