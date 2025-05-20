Japan's childless elderly turning wealth into goodwill

By Takuma Obinata

As Japan ages, a growing number of seniors are turning their attention to charitable giving after death.

Bequest donations as they are known, mainly by elderly people to hospitals, nonprofit organizations and other entities, are on the rise due largely to the increase in childless couples with no heirs.

And while large sums of money left by such couples have been nestling in the national treasury, awareness about bequest donations has seen a sea change in recent years, with more organizations acting as a bridge between donors and recipients through wills or trusts.

"I feel relieved because now I know how the money I've saved will be used," said 71-year-old Yoko Inaba (not her real name) who lives in a condominium for seniors in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Inaba had a notarized will draw up in December, stating that her money will be donated to a medical facility for newborns after she dies.

When Inaba was a teenager, her mother told her that because of birth complications, she had been at risk of dying or suffering brain paralysis, leaving her feeling a desire to contribute to the medical treatment of such infants in the future.

The woman, who divorced when she was young, has no children and is estranged from her siblings.

Through a financial institution, Inaba sought advice on her will from Readyfor Inc, a Tokyo-based crowdfunding service provider that has been mediating bequest donations since 2021. Since she had a medical facility in mind that she wished to donate money to, concrete preparations to probate her will went off without a hitch.

Experts say more and more people like Inaba are considering bequest donations partly because of a growing number of both childless couples and unmarried individuals.

According to the Supreme Court, the amount of money that goes into the national treasury in the absence of inheritors has been on the rise, totaling more than 100 billion yen ($700 million) in fiscal 2023 -- an approximate threefold increase from a decade earlier.

But now awareness among those without heirs of bequest donations is seeing more take steps to plan what to do with their assets.

Launched in response to a growing demand, Readyfor has some 250 organizations registered as potential donor recipients, including universities and medical institutions.

Donors can choose beneficiaries with the advice of the company's expert staff who have experience of specializing in inheritance-related matters at major financial institutions.

"Lots of people look back and wish to support things that have to do with their birthplace and their life in general," said Yusuke Sotome, a 34-year-old staff member at Readyfor.

Donor gifts made to child care, health care and educational institutions are most popular, he said.

"Despite people wishing to make end-of-life arrangements or to formulate a will, many of them are unable to do so because they don't have the necessary knowledge," Sotome said, expecting a future expansion of the service of supporting bequest donations.

