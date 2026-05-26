Japan's giant landslide defenses become unlikely tourist draws

Visitors explore a drainage tunnel on a tour of landslide countermeasure facilities in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, on April 1.

By Kohei Inamoto

Massive underground tunnels, towering erosion control dams and other disaster prevention infrastructure are attracting growing numbers of tourists in Japan, as communities turn landslide protection projects into unlikely sightseeing destinations.

The initiatives are helping to revitalize rural communities while raising awareness about the dangers of landslides and debris flows, particularly as heavy rain disasters become increasingly frequent. Participants are also embracing the chance to explore places rarely accessible to the public.

In early April, nine visitors joined a guided tour of facilities connected to the Kamenose landslide countermeasures project in the mountains of Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, near the border with Nara Prefecture.

Armed with flashlights, the group walked through underground drainage tunnels and the former Osaka Railway Kamenose Tunnel, which was once buried in a landslide disaster, while listening to explanations from guides.

"If a landslide were to occur, Osaka and Nara could be flooded," a guide told participants during the tour.

The Kamenose area sits along a narrow river valley where past landslides have repeatedly affected the flow of the Yamato River. When debris from slope failures accumulates in the river channel, it can act as a temporary dam, causing water to back up and flood upstream areas in Nara Prefecture.

If such natural dams later give way, the sudden release of water can send a surge downstream toward Osaka Prefecture, increasing the risk of flooding along the river basin.

Among the visitors was a woman in her 60s from Ikaruga in Nara Prefecture, who attended with her husband and two grandchildren.

"Seeing the technology and the sheer scale of the facilities firsthand was incredible," she said. "My grandchildren also had fun exploring underground."

The Kamenose project is a large-scale landslide prevention undertaking launched by the land ministry in 1962.

An information center explaining the history and mechanisms of landslides reopened in 2024, and the tours, held six days a week, have quickly become difficult to book because of strong demand.

"The scenic natural surroundings are part of the appeal as well," a staff member at the center said.

The growing popularity of such tours comes as authorities seek new ways to highlight the role of erosion control infrastructure, known in Japan as "sabo" facilities, which are built to reduce damage from landslides, debris flows and river erosion.

In fiscal 2023, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism launched the "Dynamic SABO Project," an initiative promoting the use of erosion control facilities in cooperation with local governments and tourism organizations.

The project aims both to boost regional tourism and to deepen public understanding of landslide risks and disaster prevention measures.

A total of 17 regions nationwide are participating, including the Kamenose tours, and some programs are also being used for school social studies field trips.

In the village of Otari in Nagano Prefecture, tours of erosion control dams have reportedly remained fully booked for more than a decade.

"We've been able to turn the area's vulnerability to disasters into something that benefits local tourism," a representative of the Otari Village Tourism Association said.

Other regions are also finding ways to combine disaster prevention infrastructure with tourism experiences.

In Obihiro, Hokkaido, visitors can take part in rafting activities on the Tottabetsu River, where erosion control structures have been installed to stabilize the river flow and prevent bank erosion.

Meanwhile, the erosion control dams in the Tateyama Caldera in Toyama Prefecture have become a major draw because of their dramatic appearance. The group of dams spans a 108-meter elevation difference, with multiple structures cascading down the mountainside like a waterfall.

Many visitors join overnight tours in the area, contributing to the local economy.

Interest in disaster prevention has increased in recent years following a series of major rain-related disasters across Japan, including in western Japan in 2018 and in the Okunoto region in 2024.

"Soft measures, including evacuation planning, play an important role in disaster prevention," a land ministry official said. "Through the tours, we hope people gain a better understanding of the dangers in their area."

© KYODO