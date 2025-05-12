Japan's unstaffed train stations getting rural revival on track

Photo taken April 1 shows the interior of Inn My Life, a one-room hotel connected to the unstaffed Futamata-Honmachi Station in Shizuoka Prefecture.

By Donican Lam

With rural Japan experiencing severe depopulation, some unstaffed train stations and vacant homes are being transformed into places for tourists to stay -- and it is proving a success.

Transport operators are working with local communities to repurpose quiet outposts into hubs of activity, injecting new life into surrounding areas with their creativity.

In the tranquil countryside of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, a disused part of the unstaffed Futamata-Honmachi Station has been converted into a one-room hotel, giving travelers a unique perspective on rural Japanese life.

Inn My Life was opened by Akihito Nakatani in May 2019 to encourage people to explore his hometown of Tenryu, whose once-thriving forestry industry has faded.

"For a place to become a tourist destination, it needs attention-catching accommodations and attractions. If we can create successful examples, local people might be encouraged to do the same, eventually turning the area into a viable tourist spot," the 34-year-old said.

Nakatani, who used to run a real estate business renovating buildings in Tokyo, decided to return to Tenryu around 10 years ago to do something similar in his hometown. When he learned through discussions with Tenryu Hamanako Railroad Co. that one of its station buildings would become available, he leaped at the opportunity to create something special.

"As far as I'm aware, no other accommodation facility in Japan allows just one group per night to stay in an unstaffed local station building. This uniqueness is what I believed would attract visitors from urban areas to this region," said Nakatani.

Up to two adults and two children can stay at Inn My Life, which comes equipped with all the modern comforts of a hotel without the staff. Breakfast highlights locally sourced ingredients, including homemade ham and bacon from Tenryu Ham, a beloved store run by second-generation owner Kazuya Kikuchi, 80, and his wife Masumi, 76.

Nakatani's efforts to involve local businesses as much as possible, including rental bicycles for guests provided by nearby bike shop Happy & Slappy, have paid off.

"More people now see this town as a place where they can enjoy both rural life and tourism. There's also a positive cycle where visitors try local food, then go buy it as souvenirs," said Nakatani, adding that the increased flow of people has prompted the opening of cafes and stores in the area.

As of March 2020, 48.2 percent of 9,465 railway stations in Japan were completely unstaffed, marking an increase of about 10 percent over the past two decades, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Among the 4,368 stations operated by the six Japan Railways Group companies, nearly 60 percent have run without staff since August 2023, with the trend likely only to accelerate amid Japan's aging population and shrinking workforce.

In the mountainous Okutama region in western Tokyo, a project has been under way to turn an entire railway section into a hotel.

Renovating abandoned houses in the area to be used as guest rooms and unstaffed train stations as the "front desks" of each of the hotel's "floors," the Marugoto Hotel encompasses 13 stations between Ome and Okutama on the JR Ome Line, 11 of which are unmanned. Locals become part of the experience by greeting or escorting travelers around the area.

Mai Watanabe, coordinator at Ensen Marugoto Co., the company spearheading the project, said the concept came about as events held around the stations were often one-off. The company is pursuing an approach that will draw repeat customers.

Surrounded by nature in an environment that feels nothing like Tokyo's urban jungle, this section of the Ome line -- part of a tourism initiative called "Tokyo Adventure Line" -- faces the same challenges of aging and population decline as other parts of the country.

"Even though there are many attractive spots and facilities in the area, preserving and maintaining them has become difficult," Watanabe said.

The first facility under the project, "Satologue," opened between Hatonosu and Kori stations in May 2024 as a restaurant and sauna. Foreign visitors have steadily increased in recent times, now accounting for around 20 percent of all guests, with the majority coming from Europe and North America, according to Watanabe.

Originally used for fish farming, the roughly 130-year-old building retains many of its traditional architectural features. Starting May 25, visitors will also be able to stay overnight in a neighboring structure, offering a deeper connection to the area's history and natural beauty in a homely setting.

"One distinctive aspect of this project is that local residents actively participate in welcoming guests," said Watanabe. "This approach not only fosters deeper connections between visitors and the community but also creates employment opportunities for locals."

Reiko Yamamiya, a 79-year-old Okutama local, said she decided to offer her vacant property for use in the project to reinvigorate a struggling community, with the presence of more young people making the area feel safer.

"Joining the project felt like a way to brighten the future. It's better than seeing things slowly decline. People are walking around more, and if they settle here, I'd feel a bit more at ease," said Yamamiya, who lives in a nearby house with her husband.

Watanabe said more accommodations are planned between other unstaffed train stations along the Ome line, with the project expected to expand to 30 railway lines nationwide by 2040.

And it is not just train operators jumping on the bandwagon -- bus companies are exploring creative ways to repurpose their dormant facilities as well.

In its heyday, the Ugusu information center in Shizuoka Prefecture once bustled with customers purchasing tickets for train connections or awaiting buses.

After falling into disuse, it was closed on March 31, 2022. There were talks of scrapping it entirely, but Tokai Jidosha Co. began to consider other uses for it, given its over 70-year history.

At Bustay, guests can stay the night on board a decommissioned bus, furnished with three beds and a table. Buttons and switches on the driver's seat remain in working order, meaning bus fans can listen to real announcements from Japanese buses.

"For most people, buses are just a means of transportation, with rides typically lasting only 20 to 30 minutes. But for bus enthusiasts, we wanted to offer a place where they could fully immerse themselves in their passion," said Saki Tsuchiya, a project coordinator in the company's development division.

The Ugusu information center itself has also been converted into an accommodation space, with two additional beds, a kitchen, bathroom and toilet. Guests can cook their own meals or opt to order a platter of seafood or a barbeque set provided by nearby ryokan Makiba.

While Bustay does not bring in large crowds given it only accommodates one group per night, Tsuchiya said that its presence has encouraged more visitors to explore the surrounding areas, helping to boost tourism and support local businesses.

Hiroto Iyama, manager of Makiba, said locals have responded positively to a familiar place being given new life.

"With more guests staying in the area, there are more opportunities for interactions, such as greeting each other in the morning. Seeing these interactions reinforces the feeling that repurposing the space in this way was the right choice," said Iyama.

