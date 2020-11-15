Japanese firms start to reconsider asking for resumes to specify gender

The requirement by many of Japan's firms that job applicants indicate their gender and even provide a photo on resumes has left the country out of step with the international norm, but that may be about to change.
An internet petition campaign stressing that such practices can lead to discrimination has collected over 10,000 signatures, while at least one major company has altered its rules to scrap both requirements and even stop asking for applicants' first names.
Identifying gender on resumes is particularly problematic for transgender people -- often leading to obstacles in getting hired, experts say.
Minori Hori, a 31-year-old resident of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, is among those who have joined the signature drive organized by Posse, a nonprofit that offers free job-related consultations, among other services.
"For someone like myself who is unable to circle male or female on a resume, I often face hardships about my ideal situation. Gender should have nothing to do with my job," said Hori, who is legally a woman but feels as if "I am neither male nor female."
While in college, Hori would leave the gender section blank when applying for part-time jobs. If pressed in interviews, Hori asks to "work as a man" but on one occasion, an interviewer was dismissive, saying, "You're a woman! We won't hire a woman."
In all, Hori was rejected by as many as 10 companies due to problems over indicating gender on resumes.
In an employment examination to be hired as a teacher, Hori marked "female" as instructed by the board of education but was again rejected after showing up to the interview in a necktie. Hori gave up dreaming of becoming a full-time teacher after being questioned repeatedly about gender on the application forms.
"Getting rid of the gender section on applications will help prevent discrimination," said Manabu Sato of Posse. In the United States, it is illegal for an employer to discriminate against a job applicant because of race, color, religion or sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation and pregnancy).
The signatures calling on eliminating gender on resumes were submitted to the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry and the Japanese Standards Association, whose resume format had been referred to by stationery makers until being deleted from the association's official website in July.
Major stationery manufacturer Kokuyo Co plans on selling resumes without a gender section. Some companies, such as Unilever Japan, no longer require photos or gender specifications -- going as far as to ask job applicants to only list their surname to prevent bias recruitment based on sex.
Toyota Motor Corp has also jumped on the bandwagon, eliminating curriculum vitae gender sections to respect diversity, it says. The company still requires photos, however.
Even so, some argue that information on gender is sometimes essential, at least as a way of demonstrating equal opportunity.
Kirin Holdings Co has made it voluntary to provide gender since it hired new college graduates to join the company in the spring, explaining that the practice has not been wholly dissolved as it seeks to hire the right balance of employees and promote women in the workplace. This also helps with its public relations image, the company argues, when asked about gender ratio quotas.
The Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation, which supports sexual minorities and has launched a petition for an LGBT equality law, welcomes the elimination of gender sections on job application forms, but it is also apprehensive about "not being able to calculate the ratio between men and women in the workforce, putting women at a disadvantage" in Japan's male-dominant work environment.
Yuichi Kamiya, secretary general of the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation, said, "It is desirable to ask for gender identity rather than (legal) gender that does not respect the person's perception. We also need the option of neither."
But Kamiya added: "Some gender information needs to be known. We need to listen to and consider the opinions of experts about its necessity for hiring and how people should be asked."© KYODO
Mickelicious
Requiring photos - speaking to you, Toyota - is also a discriminatory practice. What does a photo tell us about someone's intelligence, social abilities or moral compass?
R. T.
Indicating the person's gender, name, religion, race, and skin color should not be a requirement for job application, but that's not for the sake of transgender people. It's simply because this information does not tell anything about the person's skill.
girl_in_tokyo
R. T.Today 06:56 am JST
It's also because companies will discriminate against transgender people if they know they are transgender.
Unless, that is, you think it is perfectly okay to discriminate against someone soely for being transgender? But that seems contradictory to your statement that gender has nothing to do with a person's skills, so you must not mean that.
jiji Xx
Garthgoyle
Meh. This is another LGBTQr2d2 article in disguise. I thought it was about practices in HR but half way through the article, it's about transgenders.
Meiyouwenti
Even if indicating gender on resumes is eliminated. firms can still eliminate undesirable applicants at job interviews.
Yubaru
Yeah right, I'll believe it when I see it!
Yubaru
Not a damn thing, but companies require photos because they want to see who they are hiring, and if their "looks" are appealing or not.
Have to remember that many of these large corporations still have outdated ideas of mass hiring, and do not hire based upon actual ability, but internal "exam scores", and numerous interviews, for some companies as many as 4 or 5. Oh and looks too!
But they have to pass the "do they look good in a picture" test before even getting an opportunity to start the interview process!
Jtsnose
If Japanese companies take these practices, it may have an effect on population growth?
dagon
Add the birthdates, age, "recent photos" of "professional quality" as in other advanced nations if they really want to be non-discriminatory.
R. T.
"Unless, that is, you think it is perfectly okay to discriminate against someone soely for being transgender? But that seems contradictory to your statement that gender has nothing to do with a person's skills, so you must not mean that."
I do not know how your brain interprets information and makes its own conclusions.
What I am saying is that such information neither adds nor substracts any information about the qualifications of a person, and hence they can be eliminated. This should be the main rationale for deleting such requirement, not specifically because transgender people do not like it.
You know, people get discriminated against for a lot of reasons, such as their skin color, race, nationality, religion, appearance, etc.
i@n
If discrimination is eliminated, there won't be a reason to remove those info, unless they are totally unnecessary.
i@n
I don't see how removing info such as sex or photos will ultimately help, you may get an interview but if they don't like you in photos they probably will not like you in person also.
The attitude of the interviewers is what must change.
ConcernedReader
I guess it's a step in the right direction. Next is the interview which would probably be over video chat. Back to square one. It is unfortunate that looks for the most part drive the decision making of these companies. Its deeper than that. It's a societal norm too. Unfortunately, it is a problem everywhere but I think in Japan it caries heavier consequences for the individuals. Best of luck to all! Like the saying goes " Don't judge a book by its cover."
Maria
Companies who claim they need to know the gender in order to encourage gender equality are being disingenuous. Continuing to ask for photos and gender will not benefit women at all.
I mean, has it so far? No.
BertieWooster
If any job applicant was so supersensitive as to be offended by having to reveal his, her or its gender, real or imagined, I certainly wouldn't hire them.
i@n
Are you kidding?
It works both ways.
So many brainless idiots are hired for their looks.
kohakuebisu
It may not have been the reason or the only reason. I can't ever remember been told exactly why I didn't get a job. I wish I had been, because in hindsight, a collection of them would now be amusing.
I don't think many Japanese companies want new recruits to have strong opinions on anything, never mind a complex subject like gender. Your job is to shut up and do what you are told.
Lovecrafting
Totally agree.
noriahojanen
I haven't updated myself awhile, but do Japanese employers still request a handwritten CV (without any blank on working history section)? That die-hard practice is obsolete and should be removed like hanko use.
drlucifer
Lol, one company out of how many million companies ?
Lovecrafting
don’t worry, they never read it anyway, it’s honestly just a formality to fill their files.
Akie
International norm, or international stupidity ?
TheReds
If you are so afraid to even show your photo, how are you going to work in that company then? Not indicating a gender does not mean after you are hired and you won't face the same situation. If you are trans, just tell them you are. It is up to the company they want to hire you or not. If they don't, then the company is not for you. There is no meaning to "force" a company to hire you by not giving out certain information (when it is required by the hiring company). Just find a company that can accept your gender. You can't blame it on others when they think differently from you.
cracaphat
Oh please! Really now?
JJ Jetplane
A photo is not necessary unless it is for key jobs that require you to know a person's looks such as a particular part in a movie. As a foreigner, the photo requirement has affected me many times when it comes to finding jobs in Japan.
Bjorn Tomention
Should just get rid of those who require you go to have an interview to get a job, then you can all just get the jobs you think you are all entitled to with out having any troubles.
Being an employer a persons gender is relevant , perhaps lifting or other heavy work is involved in the job, and appearance is also and issue , a person who is nicely presenting themselves can tell you alot about them and the same for a scruffy persons appearance.
The employers have the right to view and know about who they will be interviewing and employing, and many dont have he time to meet 100s of potential applicant s when most of them are the wrong type size fit build or SEX.
But then guessing most of you got a trophy just for competing at school.
Samit Basu
This doesn't work since too many Japanese parents name their daughters with a name ending Ko(子), making it easy to guess an applicant's gender.
If the companies really want gender neutrality, then they need to tell applicants to put a randomized number instead of a name.
TigersTokyoDome
Blame the recruitment agencies. They ignore recruitment law to bend to client specifics.
JJ Jetplane
@Bjorn
Seen many well dressed people that can barely tie their own shoes. As a banker, I've seen so many millionaire's that are badly dressed. Many serial killer looked like normal everyday people. So what exactly does an appearance on a photo show you about capabilities? It just shows you can take a photo. Nothing more.
i@n
Sorry to hear that. But as i mentioned above though, it may not be the photo strictly that's the issue, it could be the one looking at the photo.
Maybe you can look at it another way, it saved you a lot of unnecessary trips to unproductive interviews.
TigersTokyoDome
In Japan it is against recruitment law to state age or show a photo. The agencies bend to clients. I know it for fact.
i@n
Thanks for the info, good to know