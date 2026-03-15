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Drone inspects power lines
A drone flies around power lines for inspection in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture. Image: Kyodo
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Japan opens 'sky paths' for drones to inspect power lines

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By Daisuke Ojima
TOKYO

Japan is moving to open government-approved "sky paths" for drones above the power lines that span the country, as utilities seek safer and faster ways to inspect infrastructure in mountainous regions.

Efforts are accelerating to build these aerial routes amid moves by power companies and technology firms to modernize inspection work and address labor shortages.

Some routes are already in operation, allowing drones to patrol and inspect power transmission and distribution facilities. The aim is to expand the network nationwide to 40,000 kilometers by fiscal 2035, with future use also being considered for disaster response and logistics.

"All right, up it goes," a worker said last November as a drone lifted off in the mountains of Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture. Rising to about 140 meters, the aircraft flew a 500-meter round trip along a power line, its camera trained on cables and towers.

Workers watched live footage on a tablet, studying the images as they searched for the most suitable flight paths for routine patrols and inspections.

Route construction and system development are handled by Grid Sky Way LLP, a Tokyo-based company funded by power transmission and distribution firms along with NTT Data Group Corp and Hitachi Ltd.

The project targets one of the industry's most persistent challenges: inspecting equipment in mountainous areas, where workers have traditionally had to trek into remote terrain and climb towers to conduct visual checks.

The work is physically demanding and time-consuming and comes as the sector faces a labor shortage tied to Japan's aging population.

In a demonstration by Grid Sky Way LLP, inspectors found that using conventional methods to inspect two towers in a mountainous area required two workers and more than eight hours.

Using drones, the same task could be completed in around three hours, with a single operator working from the mountain base.

Shuhei Amano of TEPCO Power Grid Inc, who took part in the inspection in Chichibu, said the shift could improve both safety and efficiency. "The introduction of drones eliminates the need for people to enter the mountains," he said.

Drones offer advantages that other aerial methods cannot. Helicopters and airplanes face risks of hitting power lines and cannot approach them closely.

Drones can operate near cables with precision, without the need to install new physical structures to define routes. Height and width can instead be set digitally in three-dimensional space, and allowing multiple operators to share the same airspace will reduce the burden on individual companies.

The government approved a pilot area for a 150-km drone route centered on Chichibu last March. Because power lines are often located in mountainous regions, further expansion will require the development of communications infrastructure needed for remote drone operations.

Routes are also expanding beyond airspace above power lines. In Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture, authorities have approved drone routes over the Tenryu River and surrounding areas, where they are expected to be used for river monitoring. Plans are in place to develop similar routes over all first-class rivers nationwide.

Grid Sky Way CEO Koichi Adachi said drones could help address a range of social challenges. "Drones have the potential to solve a variety of social issues," he said. "One important task for the future is to explore needs so that the routes we develop can be used by many businesses."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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