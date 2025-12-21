Program offers exhausted mothers rare chance to rest

Shinobu Endo (front row, C) and other members of citizens' group Shien pose for a photo at a community center in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture.

By Mana Nishio

A newborn baby was found dead in the snow in Shiogama earlier this year, shocking the local community and prompting residents to launch a program giving exhausted mothers a chance to rest while volunteers care for their children.

The tragedy occurred in January, when a baby girl was discovered on a freezing morning in the port city of just over 50,000 people northeast of Sendai, the local hub in Japan's northeastern Tohoku region.

Police arrested her mother, a woman in her 20s, on suspicion of murder for burying the newborn in the snow after giving birth to her at home. The case was later dismissed due to insufficient evidence, but the incident left a mark on the community.

One of those deeply affected was nursery school teacher Shinobu Endo. "The woman probably had no one to talk to," she said.

Hoping to offer support to other mothers, Endo posted a message on Instagram: "There are many people in Shiogama who want to be a source of strength for mothers and children. If you're in trouble or feeling down, you don't have to say anything -- just come to us."

Within days, five other mothers, including a nursery teacher, a therapist and a photographer, responded. Four days later, they met in person and founded a citizens' group called "Shien."

Their first initiative: "Mama's Break," a program that allows postpartum women to sleep while volunteers care for their children.

The program in Miyagi Prefecture grew from recognition that new mothers often face chronic sleep deprivation due to nighttime feeding and crying.

The group was also inspired by a similar initiative in the central Japan city of Chita, Aichi Prefecture.

"When you're sleep-deprived, you can become harsh with your child and have thoughts like 'I'm not cut out for parenting,'" said therapist Chiaki Tokita, a member of the Shien group. "A relaxed body leads to a relaxed mind."

Endo understands the strain firsthand. As a mother of three, she spent a month nearly sleepless while caring for her eldest son, who had a chronic illness.

Her second son was breastfed until he was over 3 and woke every three hours. "I was practically in a state of postpartum depression," she recalled. "It got to the point where I was thinking 'if only I didn't have this child.' If I'd made one wrong move, I might have done something terrible, too."

Japan has one of the shortest average sleep durations among 33 countries surveyed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with women sleeping even less than men.

In recent years, local governments have expanded postpartum care and temporary childcare services, but access is often limited by age restrictions, usage caps, and high costs.

At Mama's Break, volunteer childcare workers keep toddlers entertained while mothers sleep. During a June session, eight children aged 4 months to 2 years played as their mothers rested for about 90 minutes. When the women woke, they greeted their children with smiles and hugs.

Kaori Hoshi, currently on parental leave, said she hesitates to ask her nearby parents to watch her child just to get sleep.

"It's been a really long time since I've been able to rest without worrying," she said. Her 11-month-old son had dozed off after playing.

The program, held roughly once every two months since April, already has repeat participants. Maiko Nomura, a mother of three, said: "When my kids nap, I'm usually catching up on housework, so I can't rest. I look forward to this."

The photographer in the Shien group takes pictures of mothers and children during the session and provides the digital files as a gift afterward. This addresses a complaint from another member: mothers are usually behind the camera and rarely appear in photos with their kids.

Participation costs 500 yen per session, deliberately kept low. Though local businesses provide some support, funds remain limited.

Endo hopes to continue the program and make Shien a place mothers can return to whenever they need help.

"Government assistance is often one-time and it's hard to talk about your worries with someone you just met," she said. "By continuing these events, I hope Shien becomes a space where mothers can come whenever they need support."

Her goal remains simple: "Raising children is fun. I want to create a society where all mothers can feel that."

© KYODO