Japan surname rule spurs matchmaking events for same-name couples

A matchmaking party is held for people with the surname Suzuki in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on March 27.

By Satoe Matsumoto and Takako Mino

Japan is widely regarded as the only country that requires married couples to share a single surname, a rule that continues to shape personal decisions and social debate.

Against this backdrop, a nongovernmental organization aiming to realize a gender-discrimination-free society has turned to an unconventional idea -- encouraging people to marry someone who already shares their last name.

The general incorporated association Asuniwa, which advocates for optional separate surnames for married couples, has launched what it calls the "Same-Surname Marriage Campaign."

The initiative is designed not as a solution, but as a way to draw attention to the inconvenience faced by those who must change their name after marriage.

The effort comes at a time when political discussions around surname rules remain uncertain.

The Sanae Takaichi administration is considering legislation allowing the use of former surnames alone in official documents by married people, while maintaining the requirement for couples to share the same surname after marriage. However, the institutionalization of optional separate surnames remains unclear.

On the evening of March 27, the initiative took shape in a matchmaking event. Around 10 men and women gathered at a lounge in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward for a party limited to people with the surname "Suzuki." The event was lively, with participants sharing "common experiences" related to having the same surname.

For some, the appeal was straightforward. A woman in her 30s said she joined the event in the hope of meeting a suitable partner, noting that if she married someone with the same surname, she would not need to change it, and she had hoped to meet such a person.

Others approached the issue differently. A nurse in her 30s said she had no strong preference regarding surnames and had generally assumed she would change hers after marriage.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s expressed a firm stance, saying he did not want to change his surname under any circumstances. For him, meeting someone with the same name simplified a problem that might otherwise complicate marriage.

The event was organized by Asuniwa and IBJ, a company based in Shinjuku Ward that runs matchmaking parties. Organizers selected surnames that are common among their members, and similar events were held in March and April for people with the surnames "Sato," "Ito," and "Tanaka."

Under Japan's Civil Code, married couples must choose either the husband's or the wife's surname. A Cabinet Office survey conducted in 2024 showed that about 94 percent of married couples had the wife change her surname.

Naho Ida, the representative director of Asuniwa, said allowing maiden names would mean the government acknowledging problems with its current approach of allowing former surnames to appear alongside new surnames on official identification documents such as driver's licenses and passports, while also describing it as a step forward.

She added that it shows the government has recognized the inconvenience caused by the current system.

The Same-Surname Marriage Campaign stems from a form of reverse thinking -- if couples share the same surname, they do not need to change it. However, this approach would apply to only a limited number of people.

A survey conducted by Asuniwa in 2025 estimates that about 587,000 people in common-law marriages would prefer to legally marry if optional separate surnames were introduced.

Even with no clear timeline for introducing optional separate surnames, Ida said it is important to continue advocating for the change. She added that the group aims to involve more people and raise awareness in a "bright and positive way."

© KYODO