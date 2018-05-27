Japanese airports short of safety inspectors

Narita airport security staff take part in an exercise to test their skills.

By Junko Horiuchi

Major airports in Japan are struggling to retain luggage inspectors due to low wages and long hours, causing concern as authorities strive to prevent terrorist attacks as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics approach.

With the number of foreign visitors to Japan expected to continue its trend of record annual rises, in line with government policy and the expansion of low-cost carriers, Japanese airports have been planning further expansions of their facilities.

But the country's aviation workforce, which plays a crucial role in preventing attacks, is not immune to the labor shortages caused by a declining working population, raising security concerns before the Olympics, Paralympics and 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"We are facing a serious issue where 20 to 30 percent of safety officers who are working on the frontline of airport security are leaving jobs," said Makoto Natsume, president and chief executive officer of Narita International Airport Corp, or NAA.

"Ahead of 2020, how to secure the labor force in terms of both quality and quantity is a serious issue," Natsume told a recent conference of Asian airport operators. He stressed that the cargo sector is also experiencing a shortage of labor.

Designating tourism as a key growth area, the Japanese government aims to attract 40 million overseas visitors annually to the country by 2020, and 60 million by 2030.

A record high 28.69 million foreigners visited in 2017, up 19.3 percent from the previous year and a sixth-straight yearly rise. The figure is expected to top 30 million this year.

Meanwhile, of around 940 staff who worked as safety inspectors at Narita airport, Japan's bustling international gateway near Tokyo, as of April 2016, more than a quarter -- or some 240 -- have left the job, according to research by NAA.

Data from the transport ministry also shows that while airport users rose by around 40 percent to 184 million in the five years through 2016, the number of airport workers has not risen, staying at around 40,000.

For fiscal 2017, job availability for the security sector was 6.27, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said -- meaning a ratio of 627 job openings for every 100 workers.

The ministry, citing hearings at nine airline companies, said harsh labor conditions and low wages are behind the unpopularity of security inspector roles at airports.

According to a monthly survey released by the labor ministry, in a security-related workplace of at least 30 employees, including security inspectors, monthly wages averaged 235,000 yen ($2,100) in fiscal 2016, around 127,000 yen lower than the average across all industrial sectors.

Monthly labor time was also some 168 hours, more than 19 hours longer than the average.

One reason why wages are kept low is that airline operators outsource recruitment to inspector companies. As competition to win airport orders is severe, bid-winning prices tend to fall, analysts said.

"I want to reduce the number who quit the job by improving their labor conditions but we cannot do it by one company alone. The airports as a whole need to recognize the importance of inspectors," a senior official of an inspector company said.

Narita has taken steps to address the high ratio of people leaving jobs, such as enlarging the childcare facility within the airport to enable female workers to stay at work, while contests to improve security inspection skills have been held to heighten motivation.

"Advances in technology and robotics may make up for a shortage of labor but in the end it is the power of people that can offer customers safe and comfortable services," Natsume said.

The number of landings at Japanese airports reached 1.19 million in fiscal 2015, an increase of nearly 20 percent compared with fiscal 2011, according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The labor-intensive nature of the airport sector -- with 24-hour, seven-day operations -- makes employment there less attractive, but with airports enlarging facilities and air travel set to rise further, many are calling for revamped efforts to retain labor.

"We have to be more dynamic...we have to sell aviation and that's to the benefit of air traffic controllers, pilots, airlines and airports all across the globe. We have to be more effective in going out and getting people," said Andrew Herdman, director general at the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

In Hong Kong, they have attracted talent by setting up training facilities that offer an aviation-related curriculum designed to nurture professionals in airport management, security and aviation services, said Vivian Cheung, president of the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy.

The academy was started in April 2017 to attract local people to work for Hong Kong International Airport, which is set for expansion, including the construction of a 3,800-meter third runway. The project is expected to add more than 120,000 jobs to the current work force of about 73,000, according to an official with the airport.

